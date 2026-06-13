Warrior Sports founder Dave Morrow lists Cherry Hills mansion for $12M

Dave Morrow founded Warrior Sports in his Princeton dorm room and built it into a global sporting goods brand. Now, the entrepreneur is selling his Cherry Hills Village mansion for $12 million.

Dave Morrow, a sporting goods entrepreneur who founded a company in his Princeton dorm room, is selling his Cherry Hills Village mansion for $12 million.

Morrow was a star lacrosse player when he launched Warrior Sports as a college junior and grew it into a global brand before selling to New Balance in 2004. He and his wife, Christine, bought 1400 E. Oxford Lane in 2014 for $4.8 million from Kent Thiry, the former CEO of DaVita.

“We had a young family and wanted the primary and kids’ bedrooms on the same floor,” Morrow said. The 16,000-square-foot European-inspired estate was built in 2008 and sits on 2.4 acres. Dual staircases connect the levels. Outside, the grounds include a swimming pool, spa, outdoor kitchen and yard irrigated by a grandfathered well that helps keep the property lush even with water restrictions.

And a six-car heated garage.

“Pool, grill, game room — it was the mecca. We couldn’t have found a better family home. ” A lover of Dr. Seuss, Morrow scattered a collection of “The Lorax” and “Horton Hears a Who! ” artwork and sculptures throughout the home’s interior.

Morrow’s biography could fill a few chapters on its own. He was a three-time All-American defenseman and part of Princeton’s first national championship lacrosse team in 1992 — a program his son recently helped to win another title. Morrow introduced the titanium lacrosse stick. He served as CEO of Warrior Sports for another 14 years after New Balance bought it, steering the company’s expansion into hockey and soccer before stepping away in 2018.

After Warrior, he co-founded Lume Cannabis Co. in Michigan, scaling it from a startup to roughly $200 million in revenue and 1,400 employees before stepping back. The move to Denver came in 2014, thanks largely to his wife. Warrior was based in Michigan, where winters were brutal — the winter of 2013–2014 saw the Great Lakes freeze solid, with 20 consecutive days at 20 below zero.

A mutual connection — listing broker Jewel Brown’s husband had worked with former Princeton lacrosse coach Bill Tierney at DU — brought the Morrows to Brown. They bought the house that fall and moved in the summer of 2015. Now with the kids heading off — two in college, one graduated, one at boarding school — the calculus has changed.

The couple plans to split time between a property at the Yellowstone Club in Montana and an apartment in Miami, Florida, where their daughters attend school.





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