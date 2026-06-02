Warrior Cats Animated TV Series Confirmed Despite Feature Film Abandonment

Warrior Cats, a popular book series by Erin Hunter, is getting an animated TV series adaptation despite the feature film adaptation being abandoned. The animated series will be based on the first story arc, The Prophecies Begin, and will debut in 2028 on Tencent Video's platforms in China and Asia.

The expansion of streaming services has given book fans something to celebrate, as the need for new shows on these platforms has often meant that long-running book series are the first to get measured for their potential.

Netflix has not only brought, delivering two of its biggest hits. By that same notion, Prime Video has the Jack Reacher series as one of its most popular shows, and even Apple TV has. The latest news of a book adaptation comes with both some good news and bad news. The bad news is that the previously announced feature film adaptation of Erin Hunter's book series Warrior Cats has officially been abandoned despite having Harry Potter producer David Heyman attached.

As for the good news, an animated TV series based on the Warrior Cats book series was confirmed by publishers Coolabi Group and Chinese online giant Tencent Video, who have not only confirmed that the series has been greenlit but that the show will be based on The Prophecies Begin, the first story arc in the long-running series, which itself is made up of six total books. The series also already has impressive talent enlisted to bring it to life, with A.C.

Bradley. The first book was released in January of 2003, telling the story of Rusty the house cat who longs to explore the forest behind his home, only to get his wish and learn about the expansive world of feral cat clans that call it home.

The first novel in the series was followed by its five sequels, completing The Prophecies Begin arc in just over a year and kickstarting a franchise that now includes eight more arcs, each with six novels apiece, plus standalone novels, graphic novel adaptations, and field guides. The series also has a distinct authorship, with all the books credited to Erin Hunter, the pseudonym for a collective of writers and artists who have collaborated on the entire series together.

The announcement makes note that Warrior Cats' first season is expected to debut in 2028 on Tencent Video's platforms in China and Asia, but doesn't address its availability in other territories. An international version of Tencent Video does exist in the US, known as WeTV, but it does seem likely that a high-profile adaptation like Warrior Cats will be available in the US as well





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Warrior Cats Erin Hunter Animated TV Series Tencent Video Coolabi Group

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