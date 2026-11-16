Warren Buffett is donating about $5.47 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock to four charities led by his children, saying his confidence in the conglomerate is as strong as ever and that kindness compounds.

Warren Buffett said Monday he is donating about $5.47 billion of his Berkshire Hathaway shares to four charities led by his adult children, and said his confidence in the conglomerate he built over 60 years remains as strong as ever.

The gift accelerates his plans to give away his entire wealth. The billionaire investor pledged the donation of 9,225,000 Class B shares in his annual Thanksgiving message to Berkshire shareholders. The shares go to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, the Sherwood Foundation, the Howard G. Buffett Foundation and the NoVo Foundation. Berkshire Hathaway Class B shares opened trading Monday at $594 a share, putting the total value at about $5.47 billion.

Also read Detective Warren Arter Death Rebekah Barbados Scandal

Buffett Stock Gift Surpasses Previous Years

That is more than four times as large as recent years' Thanksgiving stock gifts. Buffett donated 3,690,000 shares to The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation and 1,845,000 shares each to The Sherwood Foundation, The Howard G. Buffett Foundation and NoVo Foundation. The charities are led by his children Susie, 73, Howard, 71, and Peter, 68. Following the donations, Buffett will have given more than $29 billion of Berkshire stock to those charities.

Advertisement

He still owns approximately 13% of Berkshire's stock. He has said he wants his shares distributed by the end of 2034. Buffett is now Berkshire's chairman emeritus, an honorary title typically given to retired founders, executives and directors to recognize their service and lasting impact. He stepped down as chairman in September and this year's Thanksgiving stock gift is his first since stepping down as the chairman and CEO of the $1 trillion conglomerate he built.

Abel Exceeds Expectations as Berkshire Leader

He wrote Monday that his confidence in Berkshire Hathaway is as strong as ever, and that he was more confident than ever about what lies ahead for the company. He said that Greg Abel, who took over, had exceeded his expectations. Berkshire's share price set a record high this month, and through Friday was up 18% since Abel took over. Its market value was about $1.26 trillion.

Buffett said he decided to focus on the family charities because his children were getting older and ready to distribute his wealth. He reiterated his faith in his children Monday, writing that they have given thoughtfully to worthy causes for decades and that he trusts 100% both their abilities and their fidelity. Buffett referred to Charlie Munger, the former Berkshire vice chairman who died in 2023, and to his comment in last year's message that kindness was costless and priceless.

Kindness Compounds Better Than Investments

He wrote: A year later, I would only add that it compounds, and at a better rate than anything Charlie and I ever bought. In brief comments, Buffett wrote that kindness compounds as he reflected on the costless benefits he and his longtime business partner received from their teachers.

Advertisement

He said much of his good fortune has come in the form of people who were kind to him and expected nothing in return, and that he is grateful to every one of them. Buffett concluded: This Thanksgiving, thank one of those selfless people in your own life. Better yet, be a benefactor for someone else. He also noted a distasteful association involving Bill Gates and Epstein, but said he decided to focus on the family charities.

Berkshire owns dozens of businesses including GEICO car insurance, the BNSF railroad, and a slew of energy, industrial and retail businesses. It also ended September with more than $335 billion of stocks including Google parent Alphabet, American Express, Apple and Coca-Cola. The goal, Buffett wrote, is to grow the grants each year as he donates all his shares by 2034 to the four charitable foundations associated with his three children.