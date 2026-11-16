Warren Buffett Pledges $5.5 Billion in Berkshire Hathaway Shares to Charity

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett announced a donation of 9,225,000 Berkshire Hathaway Class B shares valued at approximately $5.5 billion to four family foundations, aiming to distribute his entire wealth by 2034.

Warren Buffett, the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, announced Monday a commitment to donate approximately $5.5 billion worth of his company shares to charitable organizations. This contribution represents a significant increase in scale compared to his previous annual gifts, with an estimated value more than four times larger than recent years' Thanksgiving stock donations. The announcement marks a major step in his long-term plan to transfer his entire personal fortune to his family's foundations before the year 2034.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Donation Details

The specific transaction involves the transfer of 9,225,000 Class B shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The distribution of these shares is split among four distinct charitable entities associated with Buffett's three children. The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation will receive the largest portion with 3,690,000 shares. The remaining shares are divided equally among The Sherwood Foundation, The Howard G. Buffett Foundation, and NoVo Foundation, with each organization receiving 1,845,000 shares. At the time of trading on Monday, Class B shares opened at a price of $594 per share.

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Timeline for Wealth Distribution and Philanthropic Goals

Buffett stated that the goal of this accelerated donation schedule is to ensure that grants increase each year as he continues to transfer his shares. He expressed unwavering confidence in his children, noting that they have thoughtfully directed funds toward worthy causes for decades. In his written statement, the billionaire investor affirmed his trust in their abilities and fidelity to handle this financial legacy responsibly.

Buffett's Reflections on Kindness and Business Leadership

In addition to the financial announcement, Buffett shared reflections on the nature of kindness and its compounding benefits. He described the costless benefits he and his longtime business partner received from their teachers as a foundational element of their success. Buffett attributed his good fortune to people who were kind to him without expecting anything in return. He encouraged readers to thank selfless individuals in their own lives or to become benefactors for others.

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Impact on Berkshire Hathaway and Corporate Confidence

This year's Thanksgiving stock gift is particularly notable as it is the first since Buffett stepped down as the chairman and CEO of the $1 trillion conglomerate. Despite this leadership transition, Buffett reiterated that his confidence in the future of Berkshire Hathaway is as strong as ever. The announcement serves to reassure shareholders and the public about the continued stability and philanthropic commitment of the organization he built.

Separate News Updates

While Buffett's announcement dominated financial news, other significant events occurred across the United States. In Plymouth, Massachusetts, a judge scheduled Lindsay Clancy's second trial for the killings of her three young children for late March, following a mistrial in the first attempt. Meanwhile, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California is donating 1,300 hospital beds and medical supplies to Ukraine following his visit to the city of Lviv. Additionally, the White House addressed the recent nationwide grounding of planes, with President Donald Trump blaming old technology and his predecessor Joe Biden for the disruption.