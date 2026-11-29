Mayor Kapszukiewicz encountered a woman who was being chased by her alleged abuser, police reports say

TOLEDO, Ohio - Toledo Police issued a warrant for an alleged domestic violence suspect after the victim fled, and happened to run into Toledo’s mayor in the process.

Police reports say an arrest warrant was issued for Jamelle Lee, 38, of Toledo, on a charge of strangulation/suffocation causing serious physical harm. The incident was reported on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz was the person who called it in. Police reports said Kapszukiewicz witnessed a woman being chased near Ottawa Park and Kenwood and Douglas.

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He told police the woman ran toward him, with a man chasing the victim and yelling at her. The mayor walked the woman, who was crying and had visible injuries, to another nearby location for shelter. Kapszukiewicz told police that the man who was chasing the victim circled them in a white pickup truck as they were moving away, then took off from the area.