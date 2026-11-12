Warrant issued for suspect who was given $25K bail for attack on King County deputy

A King County judge has issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of slashing a deputy and making threats to kill police in Shoreline.

A King County judge has issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of slashing a deputy and making threats to kill police in Shoreline.

, but was released from custody in less than 24 hours. The first judge to hear McCullough’s case set his bail at $25,000, rather than the $75,000 requested by prosecutors.

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“The State does not believe that $25,000, the amount set by the district court judge, reflects the danger that the defendant poses to the community,” prosecutor Ian Michels-Slettvet wrote in charging documents. “The defendant poses an obvious danger to the community given that he threatened to kill , threatened to kill police, then assaulted with a knife. ”Court records show McCullough failed to appear at his arraignment hearing.

The court raised his bail to $150,000 and issued an arrest warrant. According to a sheriff’s report, McCullough parked his bus in front of the Thriftway Market in Shoreline in late October. The bus remained in the market’s parking lot for several days. A manager at the store placed a note on McCullough’s bus and asked him to come talk about moving the bus out of the parking lot.

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The next day, McCullough spoke with the store manager, who told him that if the bus was not removed immediately, it would be towed, according to the report. Investigators say McCullough became enraged when he was told he could not keep the bus in the lot for several more days and threatened to slit the manager’s throat if the bus was towed away.

“ then screamed at , ‘This is what’s going to happen - if he calls 911, I kill him, I kill the police, they kill me, everybody dies today,’” the report states. King County sheriff’s deputies responded to the store and were developing a safety plan to contact McCullough when he exited the store and walked away from the deputies.

During the chase, investigators say a deputy’s body camera video shows McCullough pivot with a knife in his hand and swing at the pursuing deputy. The deputy sustained a 3- to 5-inch cut to his arm, the charges state.

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