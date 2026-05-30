Warning: These Chic Nordstrom Sale Finds Are About to Go Up in Price

Don't let the Half-Yearly Sale end before shopping for your favorites.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsdenim shortssale and have come up with every It item worth shopping for, ahead. Don't wait before adding your favorites to your cart—the sale officially ends June 1.culottesBeyond YogaGet exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor. , Missouri.

Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.





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