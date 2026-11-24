Warning! That E-Mail From Image Comics Publisher Eric Stephenson Offering You Work Is Probably Fake - please help spread the word

Warning! That E-Mail From Image Comics Publisher Eric Stephenson Offering You Work Is Probably Fake - please help spread the word Fake e-mails from Image Comics and Publisher Eric Stephenson are targeting creators, especially across Asia and Europe.

Many scam messages come from outside addresses like @inbox.lv, not official @imagecomics.com accounts. Image Comics confirms the fraudulent e-mails are increasing and says official business is never handled this way. Creators should not share rights, personal data, or bank details if a supposed Image Comics offer looks suspicious. , publisher of Image Comics, to respond to their e-mails.

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He is, after all, the publisher of the third-biggest comic book publisher in the direct market, publishing more fully creator-owned comic books than anyone. So an e-mail from Eric Stephenson out of the blue inquiring about your comic book work, the rights to specific projects, or even offering you a gig, there and then, should be a red flag. That said, it has happened to me in the past,. So I get it; it's not impossible.

And sometimes the possibility of being published by Image Comics overrides reason and sense. Recently, I understand that comic creators, especially in Asia and Europe, have been mass-emailed A.I. -generated appeals purporting to be from Image Comics and Eric Stephenson, often, but not exclusively, from"@inbox.lv" e-mail accounts. They are entirely fake.

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Beyond the fake email addresses that don't even attempt to hide their lack of association with Image, many of the emails include a somewhat telling formal introduction, often to writers or artists Eric Stephenson has known for years and even worked with. The signature file is another giveaway .

When I contacted Image Comics to see if they were aware of what was being peddled in their name, an Image Comics representative acknowledged the existence of the fake emails, as well as their increased frequency, but noted that nobody at Image conducts official business using outside email addresses, least of all the company's publisher. So yes, folks, if it doesn't have"@imagecomics.com" at the end of the e-mail, it's not from Image Comics.

Feel free to share this around the place, translate it, screencap it; I don't care, just get it out there. Social media, Reddit, LinkedIn- let's get the word out to that creator in Istanbul who has just got an e-mail from Eric Stephenson and is about to hand over their bank details to get the kind of advance payment that Image Comics doesn't give out, okay? Indeed, odds are other comic book publishers are also being impersonated.

Even Mad Cave…Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet.

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