Experts are warning of the risks of so-called wellness rituals after the death of a British man who took part in a 'detox' treatment using poisonous frog skin. Kristian Trend, 40, died of suspected poisoning after taking kambo – a drug most commonly found in South American 'cleansing' ceremonies, but now growing in popularity across Europe. The ritual, which sees a poisonous substance taken from the skin of giant tree frogs applied to small sores on the chests and legs of participants, has been used by indigenous Amazonian tribespeople for centuries. But endorsements from celebrities such as Lord of the Rings actor Orlando Bloom – who claims to have undergone the ritual multiple times – have catapulted the treatment into the mainstream in recent years. Proponents claim the ritual cleanses the body, strengthens the immune system and can even treat addiction and cancer. But health experts say there is no evidence that it has any health benefits – and warn it can come with serious risks. Because the drug is poisonous, it can trigger severe reactions including seizures, rapid heart rate, extremely low blood pressure – and in extreme cases, death.

Experts are warning of the risks of so-called wellness rituals after the death of a British man who took part in a 'detox' treatment using poisonous frog skin .

Kristian Trend, 40, died of suspected poisoning after taking kambo – a drug most commonly found in South American 'cleansing' ceremonies, but now growing in popularity across Europe. The ritual, which sees a poisonous substance taken from the skin of giant tree frogs applied to small sores on the chests and legs of participants, has been used by indigenous Amazonian tribespeople for centuries.

But endorsements from celebrities such as Lord of the Rings actor Orlando Bloom – who claims to have undergone the ritual multiple times – have catapulted the treatment into the mainstream in recent years. Proponents claim the ritual cleanses the body, strengthens the immune system and can even treat addiction and cancer. But health experts say there is no evidence that it has any health benefits – and warn it can come with serious risks.

Because the drug is poisonous, it can trigger severe reactions including seizures, rapid heart rate, extremely low blood pressure – and in extreme cases, death. Mr Trend, a wellbeing coach and plant-based energy drink company owner, is believed to have been taking part in a 'cleansing' ritual at a flat in Leicester last month before becoming unwell, collapsing and dying.

Kristian Trend died after taking kambo - a drug most commonly found in South American 'cleansing' rituals, but growing in popularity across Europe. Orlando Bloom has previously spoken out about the benefits of kambo.

However, medical evidence do not support its use. Kambo is produced by scraping secretions from the back of the phyllomedusa bicolor amphibian – also known as the giant tree frog or giant leaf frog – after it is restrained with its limbs stretched, triggering a stress-induced defence response that causes it to release a waxy substance from its skin. It is used in ceremonies promoting fertility or to induce 'purging' – an attempt to expel toxins from the body.

During these rituals, participants typically gather in a circle while a shaman burns small points into the top layer of the skin using a hot stick. The kambo, which has been left to dry, is then applied to the wounds for around 15 minutes. Despite these warnings, kambo is growing in popularity in Europe and in Britain – with some couples seeking it out to help them with fertility.

Kambo is harvested from the phyllomedusa bicolor amphibian – also known as the giant tree or giant leaf frog – after it is restrained with its limbs stretched. Diarrhoea can be a potential side effects of taking kambo, as well as severe vomiting. More serious complications can include psychosis, as well as kidney, liver and pancreatic damage. In some cases, participants have reportedly suffered dangerous overhydration, likely because some rituals encourage consuming large amounts of water beforehand.

Kambo is not a licensed medicine in the UK – and those who administer it are not regulated by the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA)





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Wellness Rituals Detox Treatment Poisonous Frog Skin Kambo Amazonian Tribespeople Celebrities Fertility Cleansing Purging Toxins Amazonian Warriors Heightsens Senses Purging Side Effects Complications Poisonous Substance Scrape Secretions Stress-Induced Defence Response Waxy Substance Burn Small Points Dry Kambo Apply To Wounds Diarrhoea Severe Vomiting Psychosis Kidney Liver Pancreatic Damage Dangerous Overhydration Rituals Encourage Consuming Large Amounts Of W Not Licensed Medicine Not Regulated By The Medicines And Healthcare

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Some experts say they've never seen bees swarm so early -- and that's concerningA warm winter and dry spring could be making bees more vulnerable.

Read more »

British Columbia Actor Found Dead in Homicide, Police RevealThe news reports on the death of an actor in British Columbia and its classification as a homicide, stating that he was last seen on May 15, 2026, at his home in Lions Bay and discovered two days later.

Read more »

British Citizen, Graham Phillips, Experiences Oppressive SanctionsThis text exposes the injustice faced by Graham Phillips, a British citizen, as he is prohibited from earning or paying for anything due to vague sanctions that label him as a threat to Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Read more »

Experts Advise Spending at Least 30 Seconds Hoovering Each Square Meter of Your HomeAccording to experts, it is recommended to spend at least 30 seconds hoovering each square metre of your home to achieve a deep clean. They explain that this method allows the vacuum to remove embedded dirt effectively, especially in high-traffic areas.

Read more »