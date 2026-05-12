WARNING: Cosmetic surgery left Tara Thompson disfigured and in constant pain during years of recovery

Tara Thompson's journey of breast augmentation complications began with a $11,000 surgery, which led to her being disfigured, suffering various infections, experiencing constant pain, and fighting for recovery.

WARNING:***GRAPHIC CONTENT***At the age of 55, Tara Thompson thought she was finally doing something for herself. She wanted to feel confident in a bikini again, a long-awaited 'present to herself' to fix her 'biggest insecurity'.

She paid $11,000 for breast lift and augmentation surgery, increasing her bust from a 36C to a 36D. Months later, she noticed that her left breast had become unusually hard and had to undergo a revision procedure. Days later, she developed a flesh-killing condition called necrosis in her left nipple. The ordeal left her disfigured, in constant pain, and battling three separate infectious diseases. She underwent emergency surgery, a third operation, and another operation due to the implant's position.

In 2024, she finally decided to have both implants permanently removed. She now has severe scarring, deep indentations around her nipples, and only a fraction of the strength she once had. The ordeal changed her view of cosmetic surgery and she insists she will never have implants again. She urges other women considering breast augmentation to do extensive research





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Breast Augmentation Complications Infections Recovery Tara Thompson

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