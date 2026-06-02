Warner Records has signed model and actress Cara Delevingne to a record deal, releasing her debut album this summer. Delevingne has released two new songs, 'I Forgot' and 'Out of My Head,' and will be playing shows in Europe, the U.K. and the U.S. this summer.

Warner Records Signs Cara Delevingne and Announces Debut Album Release. Warner Records has signed model and actress Cara Delevingne to a record deal. She will release her debut album this summer.

Delevingne has released two new songs, 'I Forgot' and 'Out of My Head.

' The model and actress has expressed her excitement about her new music, stating that it feels like a rebirth for her. Warner Records' CEO and co-chairman, has praised Delevingne's music, describing it as exciting and ambitious. Delevingne will also be playing shows in Europe, the U.K. and the U.S. this summer, including festivals such as All Things Go NYC and Primavera Sound.

In other music news, Warner Records has also signed Puerto Rican star Farruko, who has released a new single titled 'Ego.

' Farruko has built a devoted global following through his blend of reggaetón, Latin trap, pop and R&B. His 2024 TRAPPii Tour drew more than 75,000 fans across the U.S., Latin America and Spain. Farruko has also earned three No. 1s on Latin Airplay with 'Viendo el Techo,' 'Si Te Vas' and 'Dos Tragos.

' Warner Records has also signed Mexican rock band The Warning, who are currently playing sold-out U.S. dates and are set to play major festival stops such as Norway's Ton of Rock and Japan's Summer Sonic Festival. The trio has released several new singles, including 'Qué Más Quieres,' 'Love to Be Loved' and 'Kerosene.

' Warner Records has also signed country music star Jo Dee Messina, who is celebrating 30 years of her incredible career. Messina has earned six No. 1 Billboard Country Airplay hits and has been nominated for a Grammy. Warner Records has also signed rising Mexican rap artist Omar Camacho, who has become one of Mexico's most-streamed acts. Camacho has been spotlighted in recent media outlets and has been praised for his authenticity and cultural impact.

Warner Music México has spearheaded the alliance with Camacho, along with artist Oscar Maydon and producer and founder of Rico o Muerto Music, Chachito





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Cara Delevingne Warner Records Music Debut Album Farruko The Warning Jo Dee Messina Omar Camacho Mexican Rap Music

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