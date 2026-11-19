Warner Music Group reported $7.4 billion in annual revenue, driven by strong streaming growth and cost savings. Executives target 50-60% adjusted OIBDA margins for fiscal 2027.

Warner Music Group announced on Thursday, November 19, that its total revenue for the full fiscal year reached $7.4 billion. This represents a nearly 9% increase compared to the previous year, marking a significant milestone for the global music conglomerate. The growth was primarily fueled by double-digit expansion in its digital and streaming sectors. These results highlight the company's ability to capitalize on the continued shift toward subscription-based music consumption worldwide.

Core Financial Performance and Metrics

Warner Music Group's fiscal fourth quarter, which concluded on September 30, showed revenue rising by 7.5% in constant currency. This performance was largely attributed to accelerated growth within the recorded music division. The company reported a robust full-year operating income of $1.18 billion, a jump of almost 70% from the $694 million recorded the prior year. This surge was driven by a favorable shift in revenue mix and savings from strategic restructuring plans.

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Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization, known as OIBDA, for the entire fiscal year rose 19.4% in constant currency to $1.8 billion. The adjusted OIBDA margin expanded by 2.1 percentage points to 21.7% in constant currency, serving as a key indicator of shareholder value creation. For the fourth quarter alone, adjusted OIBDA grew by 17.2% to $477 million, with the margin increasing to 23.8%. This quarterly operating income also saw a massive 122% increase, rising by $177 million to $320 million, aided by a $107 million reduction in restructuring and noncash impairment charges.

Streaming Growth and Catalog Success

Full-year digital revenue for Warner Music Group increased by 10.4% in constant currency, while streaming revenue grew by 11.2% in constant currency. Within the recorded music division, total revenue grew by 11% to $5.99 billion. Recorded music streaming revenue specifically saw a 13.5% increase, despite facing a $29 million headwind from the termination of a distribution deal with BMG. Digital revenue within this division contributed $4.04 billion, while physical sales reached $593 million.

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The music publishing sector also demonstrated strong performance, with full-year revenue rising to $1.46 billion. Music publishing streaming revenue increased by 13.9%, contributing to overall digital publishing revenue of $905 million, up from $800 million the previous year. The success was bolstered by new releases and soundtracks featuring prominent artists such as Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Lana Del Rey, Gunna, and Morgan Wallen. These high-profile releases helped maintain market momentum and drove sustained engagement across the company's platforms.

Strategic Outlook and Executive Commentary

WMG CEO Robert Kyncl expressed optimism that durable gains in market share and reduced costs will result in a repeat performance in fiscal 2027. He stated that the company's multiyear transformational strategy sets a new bar for performance and positions WMG to drive sustainable long-term value. Kyncl emphasized that the company's tech-enabled capabilities are central to this growth, ensuring benefits for artists, songwriters, and shareholders alike. The strategic focus on efficiency and innovation continues to underpin the company's financial health.

Acting CFO for Warner also highlighted the company's strong position as it enters fiscal 2027. She noted that revenue reached an all-time high, led by double-digit subscription streaming growth and margin expansion that exceeded expectations. Supported by contractual per-subscriber minimum increases and rigorous cost discipline, the executive team delivered against their financial goals for 2026. Global market share gains have remained sustained, providing a stable foundation for future operations.

Cash Flow and Future Financial Targets

Warner Music Group's cash from operating activities rose 28% to $866 million during the fiscal year. This improvement helped offset payments related to restructuring and contractual digital advances. Operating cash flow conversion stood at 49% of Adjusted OIBDA, indicating strong cash generation efficiency. The company maintains a clear roadmap for continued growth, leveraging its current momentum to strengthen its market position further.

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Looking ahead, executives have set specific targets for the coming fiscal year. WMG aims for a 50-60% adjusted OIBDA margin in fiscal 2027. This ambitious goal reflects confidence in the company's ability to maintain high profitability while investing in its business. A portion of the savings from restructuring has already been reinvested into the company's operations. This strategic reinvestment is designed to enhance long-term value and support continued expansion in the global music market.