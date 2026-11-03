Warner Music Group Acquires Zebralution Music for European Expansion

Warner Music Group completes acquisition of Zebralution Music from Bookwire to strengthen its digital distribution and services in the German and European markets.

Warner Music Group announced on Tuesday, November 3, that it has officially acquired the indie record label distributor Zebralution Music GmbH from Bookwire. This strategic transaction marks a significant move for the global music giant, re-integrating a key distribution asset that the company previously owned for a decade before selling it.

Strategic European Market Expansion

The acquisition is designed to significantly expand Warner Music Group's reach into the business of serving Germany and the broader European region. By bringing Zebralution Music back under its umbrella, the company is enhancing its ability to provide comprehensive services to independent labels across these critical markets. The deal leverages the distributor's established infrastructure to bolster Warner Music Central Europe's regional expertise and operational capabilities.

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Ownership History and Transaction Details

Zebralution Music operates as a spinoff of Zebralution Gmbh, a corporate structure created after Bookwire acquired the entity from the German performance rights organization GEMA in March 2026. The transaction terms for this latest acquisition by Warner Music Group were not disclosed. This move reverses a previous divestment, as Warner Music Group originally sold Zebralution in 2003, when the distributor was managing a catalog of more than 500,000 tracks, albums, and videos for hundreds of digital services worldwide.

Operational Continuity for Label Clients

Despite the change in ownership, the operational structure for Zebralution's clients will remain largely unchanged. The company's current co-CEOs, von Löhneysen and Lazimbat, will remain with the company to align strategic operations under the new parent organization. This stability is intended to reassure the more than 1,500 label and publisher clients globally that their existing relationships and service levels will continue without interruption.

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Integration with ADA Technology Platforms

Zebralution Music label clients will now gain access to Warner Music Group's advanced technology, distribution networks, analytics, and financial tools housed under ADA. This integration provides indie labels with enterprise-grade resources previously unavailable to them at their current scale. The move allows Zebralution to build upon its existing achievements by leveraging the massive technological infrastructure and global reach of its new parent company.

Leadership Vision and Future Outlook

Co-CEO Lazimbat described this development as an exciting new chapter while emphasizing that business operations will remain as usual for partners and staff. He noted that the team, relationships, and independent approach that clients have always valued will stay intact, with the primary change being the availability of additional technology and resources. Co-CEO von Löhneysen, whose own label Embassy of Music is a Zebralution client, echoed these sentiments, promising the same people and approach for all stakeholders.