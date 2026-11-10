Warner Chappell Music Chair John Moot Wins Historic MITS Award

John Moot becomes the first music publisher to win the Music Industry Trusts Award. The ceremony at London's Grosvenor House Hotel raised funds for UK music charities and celebrated his 30-year career.

John Moot, the chair and chief executive officer of Warner Chappell Music, has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first music publisher to receive the Music Industry Trusts Award, also known as the MITS. This prestigious recognition was presented during a formal ceremony held at London's Grosvenor House Hotel on Monday, November 9.

John Moot Wins First Publisher MITS Award

John Moot secured this unique honor at an event that celebrated his extensive and influential career in the music industry. The award highlights his three decades of service, which began in record stores and evolved into a leadership role overseeing the global music publishing arm of the Warner Music Group. Moot is recognized for his unwavering advocacy for songwriters and his significant impact on the industry.

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John Moot Career And Songwriter Advocacy

The Music Industry Trusts Award acknowledges John Moot's long-standing dedication to supporting songwriters at Warner Chappell Music. He became the company's sole chair and chief executive officer earlier this year, having previously overseen major deals with high-profile artists. His portfolio includes agreements with songwriters such as Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, RAYE, and Charli xcx, as well as major catalogue acquisitions from legends like David Bowie, George Michael, and Madonna.

Grosvenor House Hotel Charity Event Details

The ceremony at London's Grosvenor House Hotel served a dual purpose, raising essential funds for two U.K. music charities. The event supported The BRIT Trust and Nordoff and Robbins, which is the U.K.'s leading provider of music therapy. Guests in attendance included musician and longtime friend of John Moot, who shared the stage to celebrate the occasion and the charitable mission.

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MITS History And Charitable Fundraising Impact

Established in 1992, the Music Industry Trusts Award has a long history of supporting the industry through charitable giving. Over the past three decades, the MITS has raised more than £7 million, which is equivalent to $9.4 million, for its beneficiary charities. The funds generated from events like the Monday night ceremony continue to play a vital role in sustaining music-related causes and therapies.

John Moot Remarks On Songwriters And Future

John Moot accepted the honor with a focus on the broader community rather than individual achievement. He stated that the award belongs to the songwriters he works with daily, his colleagues, and his family. He emphasized that everything in the industry begins with a song and exists because of the writers. He also highlighted that Nordoff and Robbins and The BRIT School demonstrate how music heals, connects, and changes lives. Moot concluded by stating that it is everyone's responsibility to keep the door open for the next generation of musical talent.