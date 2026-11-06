Warner Bros Television Loses Appeal in ER Copyright Dispute With The Pitt

A California appeals court upholds Sherri Crichton's copyright lawsuit against Warner Bros. Television and The Pitt creators. The ruling allows the case regarding ER similarities to proceed to trial.

An appellate court has ruled that Sherri Crichton has presented sufficient evidence to proceed with her copyright infringement lawsuit against Warner Bros. Television and the creative team behind the HBO Max series The Pitt. The decision dismisses individual claims against specific writers and directors, keeping the studio primarily liable for the allegations that The Pitt resembles the long-running medical drama ER.

ER aired on NBC from 1994 to 2009 and was set in a fictionalized version of Chicago's Cook County Hospital. The series starred Noah Wyle as Dr. John Carter and is described by the network as a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today's America. Each season of the original series covered one hour of a single emergency room shift.

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Court Rejects Warner Bros Anti-SLAPP Motion

Warner Bros. Television initially attempted to dismiss the lawsuit in November 2026. The studio cited California's anti-SLAPP statute, which shields defendants from suits targeting protected speech. Judge Wendy Chang denied that motion, finding that Sherri Crichton had presented enough evidence to proceed.

Warner Bros. Television appealed the ruling, and three judges on a panel unanimously rejected the studio's bid later that month. The panel found clear and numerous similarities between The Pitt and ER. They noted that determining where those similarities lie on a ladder of abstraction is a matter of degree.

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The panel made favorable inferences in favor of Sherri Crichton. They determined that the specific details provided in the complaint suffice for a prima facie case. This legal standard allows the lawsuit to move forward to discovery and potentially a jury trial.

Dispute Over Frozen Rights and Michael Crichton

At the heart of the case is a frozen rights provision in Michael Crichton's contract with Warner Bros. Television. This provision barred the studio from producing spinoffs or reboots without Michael Crichton's approval. Michael Crichton died in 2008, leaving Sherri Crichton to attempt to enforce the provision on behalf of his estate.

Sherri Crichton alleged that creators John Wells and Noah Wyle initially pursued an ER revival just under a different name. She called this maneuver a shameful betrayal of Michael Crichton and his legacy. The complaint suggests the new show was developed to circumvent the contractual restrictions placed on the original studio.

Creative Team Claims Narrative Pivot

Noah Wyle and John Wells argued that they pivoted as far in the opposite direction as they could to tell a new story. The Pitt began filming in July 2024 before premiering on HBO Max. Wyle stated that the point of the show got obscured by the reunion and reboot aspects of the project.

Wyle elaborated in a January 2025 TVLine interview. He said he was not sorry when they were forced to pivot and figure out how to tell the story in a new way. He believed the framework actually freed up the writers from narrative limitations they would have had to adhere to in a direct reboot.

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The court found the trio of creators were not aware they could be violating Michael Crichton's contractual rights. The ruling removes them as individual defendants in the copyright suit. This allows the focus to remain on the studio's responsibility for producing the contested content.

Implications for Industry Copyright Law

Sherri Crichton expressed deep gratification for the Court of Appeal decision in a statement to Deadline. She stated she looks forward to discovery and presenting the case to a jury. Her legal team views the case as affecting writers, creators, and their families and estates across the industry.

The The Pitt is described by the network as set in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh. The show aims to examine the challenges facing healthcare workers through the lens of frontline heroes. It stars Noah Wyle and serves as a new entry in the medical drama genre.

EMMY winner Noah Wyle continues to produce and star in this new series. The legal battle highlights the complex rights issues surrounding legacy television properties. The outcome of this case could influence how studios approach reboots of existing intellectual property.

The next steps in the legal process involve discovery proceedings. Sherri Crichton and her legal team will now gather evidence to support the prima facie case established by the appellate court. The case is expected to be presented to a jury if no settlement is reached. This proceeding will determine whether Warner Bros. Television infringed on the rights protected in Michael Crichton's original contract.