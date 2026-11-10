Warner Bros. Sets Jason Orley to Direct You've Got Mail Remake

Warner Bros. is remaking the 1998 rom-com You've Got Mail, with Jason Orley attached as director and a script by Deborah Kaplan and Harry Elfont.

Warner Bros. is developing a remake of You've Got Mail, the 1998 romantic comedy that starred Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. According to Deadline, director Jason Orley is attached to the new version, which is being reimagined for a new generation of moviegoers. The original film was directed by Nora Ephron.

The remake was first reported by Deadline, and the trade outlet described the project as a Warner Bros. effort. No other details about the new version have been revealed so far, including its cast or a release window.

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How the You've Got Mail Remake Is Taking Shape

Jason Orley is currently working on the current draft of the script, which was written by Deborah Kaplan and Harry Elfont. Neal Moritz and Tania Landau are set to produce the remake.

The project follows a familiar Hollywood pattern of revisiting a well-known romantic comedy from the late twentieth century. The new draft is still in progress, so the creative team has not yet announced changes to the story or characters from the 1998 film.

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Orley is best known as the director of Big Time Adolescence, released in 2019, and I Want You Back, released in 2022. He has also just wrapped production on Close Personal Friends, an Amazon comedy starring Brie Larson, Jack Quaid, Henry Golding, and Lily Collins. That film does not yet have a release date.

Why the Original Film Remains a Benchmark

The original You've Got Mail was directed by Nora Ephron and stars Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. Hanks plays a book superstore magnate, while Ryan plays an independent bookstore owner, and the two characters fall in love on the Internet.

Critics responded to the 1998 film with generally positive reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds a 69% critics' score, while its Popcornmeter audience score is higher at 73%.

The film was also a major box office success, grossing over $250 million worldwide on a budget of $65 million. Along with Sleepless in Seattle from 1993, it stands as one of Hanks' most notable romantic comedies of the 1990s.

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Tom Hanks's 1990s Run and the Remake's Appeal

The 1990s were a strong decade for Tom Hanks, who also starred in Philadelphia from 1993, Forrest Gump from 1994, Apollo 13 from 1995, Toy Story from 1995, Saving Private Ryan from 1998, and The Green Mile from 1999. His earlier work in the 1980s included Splash from 1984, The Money Pit from 1986, Big from 1988, and The 'Burbs from 1989.

Because the original film is tied so closely to Hanks and Ryan, a remake will invite comparisons with their chemistry and with the book-trade setting that defined the story. Warner Bros. has not said whether the new version will keep the original premise.