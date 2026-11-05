Warner Bros. Sets February 9, 2027 Release Date for Lanterns Home Video

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announces that Lanterns season 1 hits 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 9, 2027, expanding the DC Universe beyond HBO.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has officially confirmed that the first season of the HBO series Lanterns will become available for home purchase on February 9, 2027. This announcement marks the next major milestone for the series, which premiered on August 16, 2026. The release will include formats such as 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and standard DVD.

Lanterns Home Media Launch Details

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment serves as the distribution arm responsible for bringing DC Studios content to physical media consumers. The studio selected February 9, 2027, as the official date for the home video launch. This timeline allows for a standard theatrical or premium video-on-demand window to conclude before physical copies are shipped to retailers and consumers worldwide. The inclusion of 4K UHD ensures that high-resolution transfers of the show are available for enthusiasts with compatible hardware.

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DCU Chapter One Green Lantern Roles

The DC Universe has introduced multiple Green Lanterns under James Gunn's Chapter One: Gods and Monsters slate. Nathan Fillion portrayed Guy Gardner in the 2025 film Superman, bringing the Emerald Knight to the big screen. This role served as an introduction to the character within the new continuity. The television series Lanterns operates as a separate entry point focusing on different members of the corps. This distinction allows the franchise to explore various aspects of the Green Lantern mythology without direct overlap with the film appearances.

Main Characters and Cast Performance

Audience members have followed the adventures of Hal Jordan and John Stewart throughout the series run on HBO. Kyle Chandler portrays the veteran hero Hal Jordan, known for his military background and disciplined approach to being a Lantern. Aaron Pierre plays the other half of the duo, bringing the character of John Stewart to life. The series is rated TV-MA and falls under the genres of Drama, Mystery, Action, Adventure, and Science Fiction. The dynamic between these two specific lanterns drives the primary narrative of the first season.

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Creative Team and Showrunning Leadership

Chris Mundy serves as the showrunner for Lanterns, guiding the overall creative direction. He works alongside co-creators Tom King and Damon Lindelof, who developed the source material and concept for the series. The writing staff includes Damon Lindelof, Chris Mundy, Tom King, Vanessa Baden Kelly, Justin Britt-Gibson, and Breannah Gibson. This collective team ensures that the storytelling remains faithful to the comics while adapting the narrative for a modern television audience. The script development process has been collaborative, drawing from the rich history of the DC Universe.

Directors Shaping Visual Narrative Style

The visual style of Lanterns was shaped by a team of experienced directors. Alik Sakharov directed episodes of the series, bringing his expertise in pacing and tone. James Hawes contributed to the production, adding his distinctive visual flair. Stephen Williams and Geeta Patel also directed installments, ensuring consistency across different episodes. Their combined efforts helped establish the look and feel of the DC Studios main continuity. The direction supports the action and drama elements required for the genre classification of the show.

Franchise Expansion and Future Availability

This home media release is part of the broader strategy to expand the reach of DC Studios content. By making Lanterns available on physical formats, Warner Bros. ensures longevity for the series beyond the initial streaming window on HBO. Fans who prefer physical media or wish to collect the complete first season will have access to the full story. The February 2027 date provides a clear target for collectors and general viewers alike. This release solidifies Lanterns as a key component of the ongoing DC Universe narrative.