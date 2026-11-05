Warner Bros Pictures Animation Develops New Looney Tunes Film Inspired by Ocean's Eleven

Warner Bros. Pictures Animation is developing a new Looney Tunes movie inspired by Ocean's Eleven. The studio also has Tom and Jerry and Flintstones projects in production under Skydance.

Warner Bros. Pictures Animation is expanding its slate of animated features with a new project that will bring its most iconic characters back to the big screen. The studio confirmed the development of a new Looney Tunes movie that will take an unusual creative direction by drawing inspiration from the heist film Ocean's Eleven. This announcement was made during the company's presentation at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, where a preliminary logo was revealed to the audience.

Ocean's Eleven Style Heist Narrative

The core concept for the new Looney Tunes feature involves a creative shift away from traditional short-form gags toward a more structured narrative. Specific details regarding the plot, the roster of characters involved, and the creative team have not yet been disclosed. The studio is using this platform to signal a renewed commitment to its vast library of intellectual property, aiming to revitalize these classic brands for modern audiences through fresh cinematic approaches.

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New Tom and Jerry and Flintstones Projects

Alongside the Looney Tunes project, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation is actively developing several other animated features. The studio is working on a new Tom and Jerry feature film that aims to capture the timeless dynamic of the cat and mouse duo. Additionally, a computer-animated Flintstones movie titled Meet the Flintstones is in development. This specific project will be directed by Nitish Singh, who is bringing his background in entertainment coverage to the animation sector.

Skydance Merger Studio Impact

The future of these animation projects is currently being shaped by the major corporate changes resulting from the recent merger. Skydance now oversees Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, Paramount Animation, and Skydance Animation. The current operational plan dictates that all three studios will continue to operate independently. However, the newly merged company is still working out the specific logistical and creative details of how these divisions will coexist and collaborate.

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Production Uncertainty and Delays

Despite the official announcements, the path to production remains uncertain for several titles. The handling of the film Coyote vs. Acme highlights the challenges within the division, as the project was nearly shelved before eventually securing a release date. This precedent suggests that even confirmed projects face significant hurdles during the transition period. Fans and industry observers are watching closely to see how the merged entity manages its diverse portfolio of animated assets.

Industry Watch and Release Outlook

Annecy International Animation Film Festival served as the primary venue for these updates, providing a glimpse into the studio's future lineup. The lack of release dates or directorial attachments for the new Looney Tunes and Flintstones films indicates that development is still in the early stages. The animation community remains interested in how Skydance will navigate the creative differences between its three studios to deliver cohesive and successful theatrical releases in the coming years.