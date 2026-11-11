Warner Bros. Eyes Constantine Sequel After DC Studios Leadership Shakeup

Warner Bros. and director Francis Lawrence say the new DC Studios leadership may finally clear the path for a Keanu Reeves Constantine sequel, set a project stalled for over two decades.

The Warner Bros. film production company confirmed that it is moving forward with a sequel to the 2005 Constantine movie, which will star Keanu Reeves in his title role and be directed by Francis Lawrence. The project, which had been stalled for more than twenty years, has seen new momentum since DC Studios' executive changes in November 2023.

Project Overview and Development History

Warner Bros. began developing a sequel in 2022, with Akiva Goldsman assigned to write the script and J.J. Abrams listed as one of the producers. Lawrence, who directed the original film, has been actively involved in shaping the follow‑up since its inception.

Also read Skydance's David Ellison, Ynon Kreiz Throw Shade On Warner Bros Film Slate

In a conversation with Collider in early 2025, Lawrence noted that the production team was "closer than ever" to finalizing the project, citing progress in script development and pre‑production planning.

Impact of New DC Studios Leadership

On November 9, 2023, Skydance Media announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran would step down as co‑heads of DC Studios. Jeremy Latcham, who has a history working with Gunn on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, was appointed president and chief creative officer effective December 1, 2023.

Advertisement

Lawrence told Collider that the leadership change could "give Constantine 2 the breathing room it needs to actually happen." He explained that the previous DC leadership had been an impediment to realizing the sequel due to shifting priorities and conflicting visions.

Stakeholder Positions and Future Plans

According to Lawrence, the main stakeholders-Keanu Reeves, Akiva Goldsman, J.J. Abrams, and Warner Bros.-remain committed to producing a sequel that follows the established timeline and spirit of the original film. He acknowledged that DC might introduce a different version of John Constantine into its shared universe, but emphasized that this would not deter the team from pursuing the Reeves‑led project.

Lawrence expressed renewed optimism, stating, "If they just let us do the sequel to our version, they can coexist. So, I have renewed hope as of yesterday that there might be some possibility for forward movement there."

Next Steps and Industry Implications

While the exact release date remains undecided, Warner Bros. has indicated that the film's development will continue under Latcham's guidance. The studio aims to align the project with its broader strategy for original content and franchise expansion.

Advertisement

The industry watches closely, as the outcome could signal a shift in how Warner Bros. and DC Studios collaborate on future film projects, particularly those involving shared cinematic universes.