Warner Bros. extends the Gilmore Girls Holidays at the Hollywood Studio Tour through January 10, 2027, due to high demand for the immersive Stars Hollow experience featuring Lorelai and Rory.

Warner Bros. has officially announced that the Gilmore Girls Holidays event at the Studio Tour in Hollywood will remain open through January 10, 2027. This significant extension of the seasonal attraction responds to exceptional demand from fans eager to revisit the fictional town of Stars Hollow. Originally planned for a shorter duration, the event will now operate continuously from December 12 through the new closing date, offering an extended opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in the world of the beloved television series.

Gilmore Girls Holidays Operational Timeline

The initial schedule for the Gilmore Girls Holidays had suggested a limited run, but the overwhelming response from audiences has prompted Warner Bros. to extend the availability of the experience. Visitors can now plan their trips to the Hollywood Studio Tour with the knowledge that the immersive attraction will be accessible for a much longer period. This decision ensures that a larger number of devotees to the show can participate in the festivities without the pressure of a tight deadline. The extension highlights the enduring popularity of the franchise and its ability to attract consistent interest years after its original run.

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Immersive Stars Hollow Activities and Features

Fans visiting the attraction will have the chance to participate in a recreation of Rory Gilmore's graduation ceremony, a pivotal moment from the series. The experience also includes attendance at town meetings and interactions with characters, such as the opportunity to potentially annoy Taylor Doose at Miss Patty's School of Ballet. These activities are designed to make visitors feel like genuine residents of Stars Hollow rather than mere spectators. Additionally, nightly Christmas tree lightings in the town square provide a festive atmosphere that mirrors the holiday traditions depicted in the show.

Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt Details

For those who consider themselves experts on the details of Stars Hollow, a scavenger hunt is available within the attraction. This activity is filled with Easter eggs that reward keen observation and deep knowledge of the series lore. The organizers have clarified that the hunt does not involve literal eggs, a humorous nod to the Kirk-tastrophe incident from a previous event. This careful attention to the show's history ensures that the experience remains authentic and engaging for long-time followers of the Gilmore Girls universe.

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Cast Legacy and Fan Engagement

The announcement comes nearly a decade after Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel last returned as Lorelai and Rory Gilmore in the sequel limited series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Despite the passage of time, the popularity of the characters and the show has not diminished, as evidenced by the strong turnout for the Studio Tour event. Warner Bros. continues to leverage the nostalgic appeal of the series to create new forms of engagement for its audience. The ability to step into the shoes of the Gilmore girls and their community offers a unique way for fans to connect with the characters.

Future Availability and Visitor Planning

With the confirmed operational dates extending to January 10, 2027, visitors have ample time to schedule their visits to the Hollywood Studio Tour. The event transforms the location into a welcoming town where nosiness is encouraged and coffee is always on tap. This extension allows for flexible planning for families and groups who wish to experience the holiday magic of Stars Hollow. As demand remains high, the extended run ensures that more people can enjoy the detailed recreation of the fictional Connecticut town.