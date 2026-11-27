Warner Bros announces a reboot of the 1998 rom-com You've Got Mail, directed by Jason Orley. The news arrives as Sleepless in Seattle leaves Netflix on December 1, highlighting the enduring legacy of the Nora Ephron film series.

Warner Bros. has officially confirmed the development of a reboot for the beloved 1998 romantic comedy You've Got Mail. The studio is moving forward with director Jason Orley, who is set to helm the new adaptation of the film. This announcement signals a major return to the intellectual property that defined the late nineties romantic genre for global audiences.

Orley To Direct Reboot Script

Jason Orley is reportedly working on a script for the You've Got Mail reboot as well as directing. He is building upon a previous take by Deborah Kaplan and Harry Elfont, the original writers of the 1998 feature. Any plot details for the new version are currently kept tightly under wraps by the production team. The studio has not yet revealed which actors will be cast in the lead roles for this modern iteration.

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Legacy Of Hanks And Ryan Rom Com

Stepping into the iconic roles played by Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan will be a difficult task for any new casting pair. The original duo combined with director Nora Ephron on the film five years after stunning rom-com fans with the gorgeous Sleepless in Seattle. That earlier film is considered one of the great romantic films of the 1990s. You've Got Mail starred Hanks and Ryan as a recently widowed man and a journalist who becomes enamored with him. The original film earned more than $220 million at the global box office.

Sleepless In Seattle Box Office Performance

The 1998 release of You've Got Mail dazzled audiences worldwide with its chemistry and narrative. The film returned more than $250 million worldwide against a reported production budget of $65 million. This financial success cemented the film as a classic in the studio's catalog. Almost thirty years later, the brand power of the original stars and the director remains a key factor in the decision to reboot the property. Critics and audiences continue to view the original story as a benchmark for the genre.

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Critical Reception Of Original Films

Before the 1998 hit, Sleepless in Seattle was a big hit with critics and earned recognition from the Academy. The earlier film earned two nominations at the 1994 ceremony for Best Original Screenplay and Best Original Song. The love story for the ages has maintained a strong cultural presence for decades. The connection between the two films is often highlighted in discussions about modern romantic cinema. Both movies explore the nuances of love through the lens of early internet communication and telephone connections.

Sleepless In Seattle Leaves Netflix Catalog

This love story for the ages is sadly about to lose its streaming place in the United States. On December 1, Sleepless in Seattle is being removed from the Netflix catalog in the U.S. This removal coincides with the announcement of the reboot, potentially reigniting interest in the original Nora Ephron films. Fans who wish to stream the classic before its removal must act before the December deadline. The departure from the streaming platform highlights the shifting landscape of movie distribution and rights management.

Future Steps For Warner Bros Reboot

Warner Bros. is now in the development phase for the new You've Got Mail project. The studio is relying on the established name recognition of the original title to attract viewers. Jason Orley will guide the creative direction alongside the script development by Deborah Kaplan and Harry Elfont. Casting decisions will likely follow in the coming months as the production moves forward. The industry is watching closely to see how a modern take will adapt the story for contemporary audiences.