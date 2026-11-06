Warner Bros Ditches Looney Tunes Musical for Heist Film as Eric Bauza Passes

Warner Bros Animation is developing a new Looney Tunes feature under Skydance that reimagines the franchise through a heist narrative inspired by Ocean's Eleven.

Warner Bros Animation has officially shifted its strategic direction for the next Looney Tunes feature film, moving away from the previously planned musical Bye Bye Bunny toward a heist movie inspired by the Ocean's Eleven franchise. This significant creative pivot aligns with the broader restructuring of the studio under the newly merged Skydance Media entity.

Writer Drew Taylor from The Wrap reports that the studio is exploring a team-based narrative where iconic cartoon characters utilize their unique talents to rob casinos. This new direction directly mirrors the plot structure of Steven Soderbergh's 2001 remake of Ocean's Eleven, which starred George Clooney and redefined the heist genre with its stylish ensemble cast.

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The decision to abandon the musical project appears to be a direct consequence of the recent passing of Eric Bauza, the primary voice actor for many of the Looney Tunes characters. Bauza's versatility and loquacious performance style were central to the upcoming Bye Bye Bunny, and his loss has forced Warner Bros to pause and reconsider the franchise's future trajectory entirely.

Finding a replacement lead as talented and adaptable as Bauza will require considerable time and careful consideration. The studio must now navigate not only the creative challenges of a new genre but also the emotional and logistical complexities of retooling a major animated property without its most vital vocal contributor.

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The proposed heist film would likely draw inspiration from both the 1960 original and the 2001 remake. While the remake features Danny Ocean as a professional thief on parole, the original film centered on World War II veterans using military skills for their criminal endeavors. Warner Bros Animation could potentially leverage this historical parallel given the characters' origins.

Many Looney Tunes characters, including Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, have deep roots in World War II propaganda cartoons. However, the writers must navigate these historical sensitivities with extreme care. Depicting Nazis or Japanese enemy soldiers in the racist caricature style common to that era would likely alienate modern audiences and provoke significant controversy.

Instead of relying on wartime enemies, the new film may focus on internal conflicts and corporate rivals. Yosemite Sam could naturally fit into a narrative as the owner of a western-themed casino, providing a clear antagonist. This setup also allows for the inclusion of recently heel-turned characters like Foghorn Leghorn in a cohesive ensemble cast.

Another potential motive for the heist could involve the ACME company. After losing a mass of lawsuits, the corporation might move into casino management as a quick way to recoup financial losses. Many cartoon characters are known to be suckers for get-rich schemes, making them plausible candidates to be drawn into such an operation.

The film would likely require dynamic tension between rival pairs. For instance, the Road Runner and Speedy Gonzales might need to be placed on opposite sides of the conflict, adding a layer of competitive energy to the storyline. If these characters can work together to play basketball in previous media, they can certainly work together to pull off a complex robbery.

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This shift represents a major strategic effort to revitalize the Looney Tunes brand under the new Skydance merger. By moving toward a heist genre, the studio aims to create a fresh, high-stakes narrative that leverages the ensemble nature of the characters while avoiding the pitfalls of their historical wartime depictions.

Industry analysts are watching closely to see how Warner Bros Animation balances these new creative ambitions with the practical realities of casting and production. The failure to bring the musical forward signals that Bye Bye Bunny is no longer an active project in its original form, marking the end of an era for that specific iteration of the characters.

The new heist film offers a chance to modernize the Looney Tunes brand for a contemporary audience. It promises to use the characters' established histories and complementary skills in a way that feels both nostalgic and exciting, provided the historical sensitivities are handled with the utmost care and respect.

Fans and critics alike are eager to see how the studio translates the Ocean's Eleven formula to a cartoon universe. The prospect of a team-based heist featuring these legendary characters holds significant potential, assuming Warner Bros can find a new voice to carry the lead role with the same charisma as Eric Bauza.