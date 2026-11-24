Warner Bros and Universal Pictures are in a legal dispute over the similar titles of their upcoming films starring Jenna Ortega and Jennifer Aniston set for late 2027 release.

Warner Bros and Universal Pictures are currently engaged in a high-stakes legal dispute regarding two upcoming feature films that share nearly identical one-word titles. This conflict centers on the release schedules and naming rights for projects starring major Hollywood talents Jenna Ortega and Jennifer Aniston. Both studios are competing for the same autumn 2027 release window, leading to a formal review by industry authorities.

Title Registration Bureau Review

The Motion Picture Association Title Registration Bureau is set to conduct a formal review of the matter to determine which studio holds priority for the disputed name. This intervention comes after Variety reported that Warner Bros raised objections regarding Universal's project, which is titled Naughty. The bureau's involvement signifies that the studios cannot easily resolve the naming conflict through informal negotiation and require official adjudication based on registration dates and industry standards.

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Warner Bros Drama Details

Warner Bros is producing a dramatic film expected to debut in 2027 under their independent label Clockwork. The project is written by Isabella Jarosz and directed by Mary Bronstein, who previously gained acclaim for the film If I Had Legs I'd Kick You. The drama follows a gymnast who is trying to qualify for the Olympics while facing significant challenges from her manipulative coach. Rose Byrne, who received an Oscar nomination for her performance in If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, co-stars with Ortega in this intense character study.

Universal Comedy Conflict

Universal Pictures is developing a similarly titled film slated to debut around the same time, which has triggered the current dispute. The film, titled Naughty, is a comedy about a mother who needs to put Santa on the stand during her divorce hearing. The project stars Jennifer Aniston and Peter Dinklage, adding significant star power to the conflict. Universal had registered the title Naughty with the Motion Picture Association in 2023, establishing an earlier claim to the name in the eyes of the registry.

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Release Date Implications

The Naughty film directed by Olivia Wilde is currently set for a specific release date of November 5, 2027. This exact timing places it in direct competition with the Warner Bros project, which is also anticipated for a 2027 debut but lacks a specific calendar date in public reports. The proximity of these release windows is a primary driver of the tension between the two studios, as simultaneous releases of similarly named films could cause significant marketing confusion for consumers.

Future of the Dispute

As this is a developing story, further information is expected as the Motion Picture Association completes its formal review. The outcome of this dispute will likely determine whether one studio must change its title or if the two projects can coexist under similar names with clear differentiation. Industry observers will watch the Title Registration Bureau's decision closely, as it sets a precedent for how major studios handle naming conflicts for high-profile summer and holiday blockbusters.