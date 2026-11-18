Warner Bros. Television and Paramount Television Studios consolidate under one name by early 2027, accompanying a new HBO Max and Paramount+ subscription bundle launching that same year.

Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global have initiated a significant restructuring of their television divisions following the finalization of the Skydance merger. This major industry shift involves consolidating Warner Bros. Television Group and Paramount Television Studios into a single unified entity. The newly formed organization will operate under the name Warner Bros. Television Studios. This structural change is scheduled to officially take effect in early 2027. The move signals a new era of collaboration between two of the biggest names in media and entertainment.

Unified Television Leadership Structure

Channg Dungey currently serves as the president of Warner Bros. Television and will retain that title within the new merged studio. Matt Thunnel, who leads Paramount Television, will also serve as president alongside Dungey in the consolidated operation. This dual-presidency model aims to integrate the distinct creative cultures and production pipelines of both former companies. George Cheeks, co-chair and chief content officer of Skydance TV, will oversee both presidents. His leadership role ensures centralized strategic direction for all television content produced under the Warner Bros. Television Studios banner.

Also read Skydance to Fold Paramount TV Studios Into Warner Bros. TV Under Channing Dungey and Matt Thunell

Streaming Platform Bundle and Integration

Concurrent with the studio merger, Warner Bros. and Paramount are preparing a joint subscription offering for consumers. An HBO Max and Paramount+ bundle is planned to launch in 2027, coinciding with the studio consolidation. This bundle represents a strategic partnership to combine their vast libraries of premium television and original programming. The long-term vision extends beyond a simple bundle, with plans to fully integrate the two streaming services into a single platform eventually. This approach aims to increase subscriber value and reduce churn in an increasingly competitive streaming market.

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Context Within the Skydance Merger

These television developments occur against the backdrop of the broader Skydance merger between Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global. Initial media focus has centered on theatrical film releases, with co-CEO David Ellison promising thirty annual theatrical films. James Gunn has exited his position as CEO of DC Studios following the merger agreement. The departure of Gunn and Peter Safran also impacted DC television projects. These executive changes are part of a larger corporate restructuring intended to streamline operations and reduce costs across both companies.

Operational Timeline and Next Steps

The integration of Warner Bros. Television Group and Paramount Television Studios is firmly slated for early 2027. Industry observers will watch closely to see how Dungey and Thunnel divide responsibilities and creative oversight. The implementation of the HBO Max and Paramount+ bundle will likely follow shortly after the studio merger takes effect. Details regarding specific content strategies and personnel adjustments beyond the executive leadership remain to be fully disclosed. This marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of linear and streaming television distribution models.