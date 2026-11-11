Warner Bros. and Jordan Brand Launch Space Jam Docuseries for 30th Anniversary

Warner Bros. and Jordan Brand debut a six‑part Space Jam documentary series on 15 November 2024, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the 1996 film that blended Michael Jordan with Looney Tunes characters.

The 30th anniversary of the 1996 film Space Jam is marked by a new six‑part documentary series called Space Jam: Beyond the Jam, which will premiere on 15 November 2024 at 10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Jordan Brand's YouTube channel.

Series Concept and Launch Details

Space Jam: Beyond the Jam is billed as a mini‑docuseries that revisits the legacy of the original movie. The series will feature Michael Jordan himself as he reflects on the film's creation, impact on basketball culture, and enduring popularity among millennials.

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Warner Bros. and Jordan Brand released a trailer that shows classic Looney Tunes segments, including Bugs Bunny's "What's up, doc?" catch‑phrase, before revealing the documentary's title through a playful pun on the word "doc." The trailer was shared on Twitter and YouTube, teasing behind‑the‑scenes footage and interviews with key cast and crew.

Cast and Guest Appearances

In addition to Jordan, the docuseries will feature a roster of contemporary celebrities such as Anthony Anderson, Teyana Taylor, DJ Khaled, and Russell Westbrook. Jazz‑sport icon Jayson Tatum and former NBA star Aliyah "Azzi" Fudd also join the conversation, while actor and comedian Nigel Sylvester provides commentary on the film's comedic elements.

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Classic contributors from the original movie, including Wayne Knight, Theresa Randle, Charles Barkley, and Bill Murray, are also expected to appear in the series, providing firsthand accounts of the blending of live action and animation that defined Space Jam.

Impact on Pop Culture and Franchise Evolution

Space Jam first opened the screens in 1996 to a $230 million US box‑office haul and a 46% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, although fans scored it 63%. The film's blend of a real‑world sports star with cartoon characters has made it a frequent reference point in 90s nostalgia and influencer marketing.

The franchise continued with Space Jam: A New Legacy in 2021, starring LeBron James and featuring artificial intelligence as the antagonist. That sequel earned $163 million worldwide but only a 25% Rotten Tomatoes score, proving that critical reception often diverges from audience enthusiasm.

Future Outlook and Viewer Engagement

Jordan Brand says the documentary series will provide new insights into how Space Jam influenced fashion, sneaker culture, and sports marketing. Viewers can expect never‑before‑heard anecdotes, rare footage, and discussions about why the original film remains relevant two decades later.

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The series is scheduled to air every Sunday, giving fans a regular viewing slot to explore the film's history. Whether you loved the original or missed it, Space Jam: Beyond the Jam offers a chance to see the story from the inside, hosted by the iconic athlete who first stepped onto the painted court.