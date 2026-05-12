Warmest year on record expected due to climate change and El Niño

According to scientists, the world is on track for 'extraordinary extreme weather' later this year, with the development of a 'Super El Niño' phase in the natural cycle of the El Niño–Southern Oscillation. The added heat from El Niño will combine with existing global warming to trigger an unprecedented wave of wildfires.

The world is on track for 'extraordinary extreme weather ' later this year, according to scientists from World Weather Attribution (WWA). Experts report that the first four months of 2026 have already seen more land burned by wildfires than ever before and that around the world, 150 million hectares of land have already been destroyed, more than twice the recent average.

The developing El Niño weather pattern is poised to make 2026 the hottest year on record. A panel of leading experts anticipates an 'unprecedented year of global fire and record-breaking weather events'. The concern is that the natural El Niño variation will combine with warming already in place due to climate change and trigger extreme weather well beyond the norm





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El Niño Super El Niño Climate Change Wildfires Record-Breaking Temperatures Extreme Weather Missing Snow Growing Wildfires Seasonal Heat Waves

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