Warm winter leads to early surge in pests, including cockroaches

Pest control companies said a mild winter is bringing bugs out earlier than usual, leading to an increase in service calls across the area.

Pest control technicians said cockroaches are out in "full force" after a dry winter. Pests are already appearing on city streets and inside homes and businesses.

Beeline Pest Control reports increased calls for ants, termites and cockroaches. CLEARFIELD — Pest control companies said a mild winter is bringing bugs out earlier than usual, leading to an increase in service calls across the area. Beeline Pest Control technician Clark Teeples said it is getting a lot of calls right now, earlier than usual.

"We've had a lot more calls, especially earlier in the year, but the way the bugs build up their population, and of course it depends on the specific bug, every bug has their different characteristics and behaviors, but they start building up their populations as soon as it gets warm enough," Teeples said. "We didn't get a lot of snow. It was a pretty warm winter, and the bugs love that," he said.

"They got a head start on us. " Common pests such as ants, termites and spiders are already beginning to build their populations, Teeples said. He added that technicians are also seeing an increase in cockroach activity.

"The most common roaches we have here are German cockroaches," he said. "They're not good news if you have them. They get into the cracks and crevices in the kitchen and bathroom.

" German cockroaches reproduce rapidly, making infestations difficult to control. Teeples said even a small presence can quickly grow into a larger problem.

"Even if there's just one or two roaches, they lay eggs like crazy and can get out of control really quickly," he said. Meanwhile, oriental cockroaches, which prefer damp, cool environments, are also more plentiful outdoors this season, he added.

"The good news is they don't live very well inside," Teeples said. "Usually once they get in, they die fairly quickly. But, they just keep coming in from outside, so through drains especially, things like that.

"We're definitely seeing more roaches than normal," Teeples said. "They don't change as much with the weather as some other bugs, but we do still notice that when it is warmer in the summer months, we are seeing more roaches. " Pest control professionals say homeowners can try over-the-counter sprays and at-home remedies, but some infestations may require professional treatment.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written. Diaper cost keeps many people in poverty. Here's how to helpShelby is a KSL reporter and a proud graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.

Shelby was born and raised in Los Angeles, California and spent three years reporting at Kentucky's WKYT before coming to Utah. Looming closure of Salt Lake County childcare programs leaves parents facing higher costs





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