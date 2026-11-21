Most of the Gulf Coast will stay dry today, with only a few isolated showers possible east of I-65.

MOBILE, Ala. - The Gulf Coast is in for a beautiful but unusually warm weekend, with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and possibly reaching 80 degrees Sunday.

Outside of a few isolated showers east of I-65 today, dry conditions will prevail through the weekend. However, a significant pattern change is developing for early next week. A cold front will approach the region, bringing increasing rain chances and eventually a return to much cooler temperatures. The biggest uncertainty remains the timing of the front and how much rainfall it could produce before cooler, drier air settles in for Thanksgiving.

Also read Seattle weather: Freezing fog, weekend showers, Thanksgiving week storms ahead

TODAY: Dry Weather With Warm Temperatures Most of the Gulf Coast will stay dry today, with only a few isolated showers possible east of I-65. High pressure and a generally stable atmosphere will help maintain quiet conditions, allowing temperatures to climb into the 70s. Tonight, clearing skies and lighter winds will allow temperatures to fall into the middle and upper 40s inland, with lower 50s closer to the coast. Patchy fog is possible late tonight into Sunday morning.

With clear skies and light winds, conditions will become favorable for radiational cooling. Radiational cooling occurs when the Earth’s surface loses heat after sunset, allowing temperatures near the ground to drop. When winds are light and skies are clear, this cooling process becomes more efficient. As temperatures cool, moisture near the surface can condense, allowing fog to develop.

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Some locally dense fog is possible, particularly across southeast Mississippi and far southwest Alabama, but widespread dense fog is not currently expected. SUNDAY: Near 80 Degrees With Potential Record Highs Sunday will bring another warm afternoon across the region. Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to rebound quickly, with highs reaching the upper 70s for many locations. A few spots across the western half of the area could even approach 80 degrees.

These temperatures are well above what is typical for late November and could challenge some daily record highs across the region. Cloud cover will begin increasing Sunday night as our next weather system approaches. Overnight temperatures will remain mild, generally in the lower to middle 50s. MONDAY: Cold Front Approaches, Rain Chances Increase The forecast becomes more complicated heading into Monday as an upper-level disturbance, known as a shortwave, moves across the region.

This disturbance will help push a cold front toward the Gulf Coast. A weak area of low pressure or surface trough could also develop across the forecast area. The biggest question is how quickly this front moves through. If the boundary slows down or stalls across the region, periods of heavier rainfall could develop and potentially linger into the middle of next week.

However, if the front moves through more quickly, many locations may only experience a few showers early in the week, with better rain chances arriving later. Current forecast guidance is leaning toward the quicker-moving scenario, which would favor lighter rainfall amounts overall. TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY: Another Disturbance Could Bring Additional Rain Even if the initial cold front moves through quickly, another stronger upper-level trough is expected to influence the Southeast around midweek.

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Wednesday currently appears to have the better opportunity for rainfall as this upper-level system moves through the region. There is still considerable uncertainty regarding exactly where the heaviest rainfall develops and how much accumulation we could see. Behind the front, temperatures will take a noticeable tumble. Highs are expected to fall into the upper 50s to middle 60s by midweek, with overnight lows dropping into the 30s and 40s.

Some inland locations could even approach freezing Thursday night. This will be a significant change from the near-80-degree temperatures expected Sunday! THANKSGIVING: Cooler Weather Returns The overall pattern favors a much cooler setup heading into Thanksgiving. After the cold front and upper-level trough move through, cooler and drier air will settle across the Gulf Coast.

While forecast details remain uncertain, temperatures should feel much more seasonable compared to the unusually warm conditions expected this weekend. We will continue monitoring the timing of the front, potential rainfall and how quickly colder air arrives.