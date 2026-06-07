Warm-Weather Wardrobe: Keep It Simple, Says Hailey Bieber

Fashion commentator advises against overhauling your style when the heat arrives, reminding readers that simplicity often wins. Hailey Bieber's recent low‑key outfit of a shirt, flip‑flops and subtle accessories illustrates how a modest look can be both chic and comfortable, steering clear of extreme trends like leopard‑print kaftans or dramatic wardrobe swaps during summer months.

hits, it can be tempting to throw all caution to the wind and adopt a new carefree and hedonistic persona until it’s time to rein it all back in come September.

This can manifest in various ways: going full Sienna Miller mode in long flowing skirts and jewelry you picked up on your gap year; suddenly developing a passion for wild swimming; or flirting with the idea of abandoning the rat race altogether to devote yourself to the full-time pursuit ofWhatever your personal warm weather-induced whims may be, I’d caution against drastic changes when it comes to your wardrobe.

Reminding us once again that sometimes simplicity is the answer, the Rhode beauty mogul stayed true to her clean-girl principles on a recent outing, wearing luxe leatherHailey’s outfit—accessorized with understated sunnies and the requisite iced coffee—may not rank up there with her trophy archival pulls or custom Saint Laurent bodices, but it is a reminder that when the weather gets warm, sometimes you don’t need to automatically reach for the leopard-print kaftan. A shirt and flip-flops will do just fine.





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Summer Style Minimalist Fashion Hailey Bieber Wardrobe Advice Simple Outfits

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