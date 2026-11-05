Warm weather to give way to cooler conditions

Areas of dense fog could develop late tonight into early Thursday morning.

MOBILE, Ala. - A cold front pushed into the Gulf Coast Wednesday, bringing a few passing showers and storms across the region along with a high risk of rip currents at the beaches.

Conditions should begin to clear overnight tonight. Rain chances will quickly drop off this evening as the initial energy pulls away, leaving behind partly cloudy skies. Evening temperatures will settle into the lower to mid-60s. With plenty of lingering moisture near the surface, areas of dense fog could develop late tonight into early Thursday morning, potentially impacting the morning drive.

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THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: WARM AND MAINLY DRY The front stalls across the region Thursday, keeping conditions mild and quiet. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with afternoon highs staying warm in the lower 80s. A lingering isolated shower cannot be ruled out along the stalled boundary, but most neighborhoods will stay dry. On Friday, a secondary disturbance will push the front through to the coast, sparking a slight chance for a passing shower before clearing out Friday night.

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Afternoon temperatures will top out in the upper 70s before cooler air begins filtering in. THIS WEEKEND: NOTICEABLY COOLER AND CRISP AIR ARRIVES A refreshing fall chill settles in across the Deep South for the weekend. High temperatures on Saturday will reach the middle 70s under mostly sunny skies, followed by highs struggling to leave the 60s on Sunday.

Overnight lows will turn downright chilly, dropping into the 40s across coastal and central counties, with far northern inland communities dipping into the mid-to-upper 30s where patchy frost is possible. Stay with the FOX10 Weather App and watch FOX10 News for the latest forecasts!