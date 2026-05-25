The news text discusses various tennis matches and events at the French Open, including the first round women's singles tennis match between Iga Swiatek and Emerson Jones, and the Roland Garros debut of Jodar, a tennis player from Morocco.

Warm & humid Memorial day, widespread storms expected Tuesday night Iga Swiatek of Poland returns to Emerson Jones of Australia during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Monday, May 25, 2026.

(AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Poland's Iga Swiatek gestures for a ballboy as she shields her from the sun during a break at the first round women's singles tennis match against Emerson Jones of Australia at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Monday, May 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Emerson Jones of Australia falls down as she plays against Iga Swiatek of Poland during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Monday, May 25, 2026.

(AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Mirra Andreeva of Russia returns to Fiona Ferro of France during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Sunday, May 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland reacts after the first round men's singles tennis match against Jesper De Jong of the Netherlands at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Monday, May 25, 2026.

(AP Photo/Thibault Camus)Iga Swiatek of Poland returns to Emerson Jones of Australia during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Monday, May 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)Jodar continued to impress in his Roland Garros debut, dropping just five games in a 6-1, 6-0, 6-4 rout of American opponent Aleksandar Kovacevic on Monday despite“I did the things very well from the start,” Jodar said.

“It’s just my first year (on tour) and I’m experiencing a lot of things in these past few months. ” Mostly, Jodar has been experiencing victories: He’s won 16 of his last 19 matches, raised a trophy on clay in Morocco, reached the semifinals in Barcelona and had a run to the quarterfinals in Madrid ended by Sinner.

A year ago, Jodar was ranked No. 707 and playing challengers — tennis’ minor leagues — in the U.S. after he competed at the University of Virginia. Now he’s No. 29 and is seeded 27th in Paris.

“It was obviously another chapter of my life but I think that chapter also helped me to develop a lot and to be a better player now,” Jodar said. “Living there alone, it was great to develop and to do things by myself,” Jodar said. “It was a new chapter, new culture for me, actually a new life. ”And Jodar is in the bottom half of the draw in Paris — meaning he could meet Sinner only in the final.

The only real issue for the third-ranked Swiatek came when she needed a trainer to re-tape the middle finger on her tennis-playing right hand for an apparent blister after the first set. Swiatek has not won a title on clay this season and recently made a coaching change. She hired Francisco Roig, who previously worked with 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal.

“Nothing comes easy,” Swiatek said. “With more titles it’s even a bit harder because everyone expects you to be ready always and play perfectly. So you need to stay humble and not take anything for granted and work your way from the beginning of the tournament. ”was beaten by Dutch qualifier Jesper de Jong 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to end his 21st and last French Open.

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