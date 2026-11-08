Warm fall day ahead in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia, with breezy conditions near the beaches

Expect a brief period of breezy northeast winds today (gusts to ~25 mph) along the coast and I‑95 corridor, elevated rip current risk at local beaches, otherwise mostly dry with slightly above‑normal temps inland and cooler, drier conditions early next week.

Dense fog is possible this morning and again late tonight across inland Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, creating hazardous low‑visibility conditions for the morning and early‑Monday commutes.

Expect a brief period of breezy northeast winds today along the coast and I‑95 corridor, elevated rip current risk at local beaches, otherwise mostly dry with slightly above‑normal temps inland and cooler, drier conditions early next week. What you can expect today This morning: Areas of dense fog inland ; visibility may drop suddenly — plan extra travel time.

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Late morning → afternoon: Weak high pressure NE and a coastal trough offshore; NE winds increase to about 15 mph with gusts near 25 mph along coastal NE FL and the I‑95 corridor; scattered showers possible offshore near the trough axis but most land areas stay dry. Highs today: inland near 80°F; Atlantic coastal communities in the 70s. Tonight → early Monday: Fog likely to redevelop inland; dense fog advisories may be needed .

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Overnight lows: mid/upper 40s in parts of inland SE GA and the Suwannee Valley, upper 50s–lower 60s along the coast. Monday–Tuesday night: Cooler, drier air settles in. Partly cloudy skies, highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows drop to mid/upper‑40s in SE GA, upper‑50s to lower‑60s at the coast.