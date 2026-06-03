Warm, dry weather continues across Chicagoland before rain chances return

Sunshine, low 80s and very dry air make for another beautiful day across Chicagoland. Here's when rain returns.

Temperatures will climb into the low 80s across most of Chicago land today under sunny skies. Thursday will be even warmer, with highs reaching the upper 80s, including near Lake Michigan beaches.

CHICAGOHighs should make it into the low 80s across most of Chicagoland and it might even hit 80 at the lakefront before the lake breeze cools things off this afternoon. The air will be extremely dry and there will only be a few clouds in the sky. Thursday will be much warmer with highs in the upper 80s and a southwest wind driving that warmth all the way to the beaches.

Our highest chance of rainfall in the next week is on Friday when scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible. That activity will mute high temperatures slightly holding them in the low to mid 80s. Saturday there will still be a chance of a few showers in the area but much of the day will end up being dry with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday through Tuesday look to be mainly if not entirely dry with highs in the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.





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