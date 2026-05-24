Warhorse Studios' Lord of the Rings Open-World RPG: A Game Fans Have Dreamed Of

Kingdom Come: Deliverance developer Warhorse Studios has confirmed that they are the team working on the long-rumored Lord of the Rings open-world RPG. The game is set to have an enormous budget (with some estimates putting forward more than $100 million) and it really does have the potential to be an all-time classic. The world they'll be creating, already laid out in immense detail by its original creator, lends itself perfectly to the genre, whilst still giving enough wiggle room that they can include some of their own identity as a developer in the final product. Working within that framework, they can produce a game on the scale of what they're attempting. This could be the game LOTR fans have dreamed of.

In my extremely humble opinion, The Lord of the Rings and its surrounding works are and always will be the pinnacle of the fantasy genre.

JRR Tolkien's epic masterpiece influenced just about every successful property we've had since, serving as the foundational texts on which all other authors in the genre have to build. As such, when any of his writings are adapted to another medium, there's always an implicit pressure that, whatever it is, it has to live up to the original at the very least.

There have undoubtedly been some ups and downs in that department over the years, but overall, LotR fans have generally been well served by the various auteurs who have taken on the task





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Warhorse Studios Lord Of The Rings Open-World RPG Long-Rumored Immense Budget Original Creator Real Pedigree

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