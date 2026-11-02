Warhorse Studios Cyberattack Delays Game Release to 2027

Warhorse Studios faces a major cyberattack that has delayed its upcoming game release until after April 1, 2027. The breach compromised company systems and data.

Warhorse Studios recently suffered a significant cyberattack that has disrupted its development timeline and triggered an ongoing security investigation. An undisclosed source shared that the incident has caused considerable disruption within the studio, with the situation expected to be resolved within approximately a week. However, this setback has pushed back the launch of their next title, which is no longer expected to arrive in the first half of 2027.

Cybersecurity Breach Details

The attack involved unauthorized access to company systems and resulted in a confirmed data breach. The team has had to work with authorities and security experts to investigate the incident and tighten the studio's security infrastructure. On October 30th, the team shared an update stating they have assessed the nature of the attack and are now investigating the scope of the compromise.

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Executive Response Strategy

Martin Frývaldský, CEO of Warhorse Studios, made the following statement regarding the crisis: This is a serious incident for Warhorse Studios and everyone affected. Our immediate priority is to secure our systems, establish the full extent of the breach, and take the necessary steps to protect our employees, partners, and community. We are dedicating the resources needed to address this situation and will communicate further information as soon as we responsibly can.

Tobias Stolz-Zwilling Update

Tobias Stolz-Zwilling, PR director for the development team, previously shared that the next game was slated for the next fiscal year. That would position the game to release after the start of the next fiscal year on April 1, 2027. With Kenshi launching in early 2025, it is highly unlikely that this title is a full-blown sequel, given that the original two-year window is rather small for a game of this magnitude.

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Upcoming Gaming Event Plans

The new game will likely be shown at a major European gaming event at some point next Summer. The release will then follow sometime later. The user indicates they have an idea of which event this will be, but does not wish to share details that they are not confident in. Just like with any unverified rumor, do not take any of these details as hard-and-fast fact until they are substantiated by official sources.

Impact on Future Development

This has led to an investigation into the incident and which included unauthorized access to company systems and data. Of course, it stands to reason that this attack may have an impact not only on the development of a subsequent adventure. For now, we will have to wait until we hear official news from Warhorse concerning the development timelines of these two projects. As the next adventure unfolds, fans of the series are undoubtedly eager to learn more about the project.