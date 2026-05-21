Warhammer's Skulls Reveals New Skaven Game, Deathmaster

Warhammer's Skulls Event for 2026 has been a significant event for fans, pouring unexpected value in the form of new Warhammer game adaptations. Among them, one of the most anticipated developments is the creation of Old Skull Games, resulting in the 2D stealth game Deathmaster that offers a hard-hitting combat experience for fans of the franchise. This game is based on the Skaven faction, giving them a fresh look. The authenticity of the gameplay and the artwork makes this a highly anticipated game.

The Warhammer franchise, which initially started as a tabletop strategy game, has been expanding widely over the years across different genres and eras. The success of Age of Sigmar and its game adaptations provided inspiration for the 2026 Warhammer Skulls event.

Shockingly, the event unveiled new development in the form of Old Skull Games. This studio has created a unique fusion of 2D platformer and brutal stealth game, Age of Sigmar: Deathmaster, based on the Skaven archetype. The game got confirmed to have a sequel and has more Warhammer games heading to mobile platforms. Along with these developments, Deathmaster is a dark fantasy take on the assassin gameplay archetype with a gritty 2D sidescroller approach.

For those unfamiliar with Warhammer lore, the inclusion of Skaven offers a fresh perspective. The gameplay is challenging, emphasizing stealth, exploration, and risk-taking. The artwork is dark and gritty, matching the content. Let's wait for more details to be announced about the release date





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