Xbox Game Pass Free Play Days features Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus and Little Rocket Lab. These titles are free to play from November 26 to November 29, 2026, across all subscription tiers.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers have been presented with a new set of complimentary video games through the platform's Free Play Days initiative. The latest additions to this promotional offering include the turn-based tactical game Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus and the factory automation simulation Little Rocket Lab. This event allows players to access full versions of both titles without any additional purchase requirement for a limited window of time.

Free Play Days Event Schedule and Access

Microsoft announced that these two specific titles became available to all Xbox Game Pass members starting on November 26, 2026. The period during which these games are free to download and play concludes on November 29, 2026. This creates a three-day window for subscribers to engage with the content before any licensing restrictions revert to standard paid models.

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All subscription tiers are eligible for this promotion. Members holding Essential, Premium, or Ultimate accounts can access the games at no extra cost. There are no restrictions placed on the amount of in-game content that players can unlock or complete during this promotional period. Individuals can finish the entire main storyline and all side missions if they choose to do so within the timeframe.

Game Length and Completion Feasibility

The available time to play these titles is quite short when measured against the total runtime of the games. Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus features a main campaign that lasts approximately twenty hours. Completing all additional side content requires an extra ten hours of gameplay, totaling around thirty hours of potential activity.

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Little Rocket Lab operates differently as a life simulation title designed for extended play sessions. However, players can expect to experience the majority of the game's core features within forty hours. Given the three-day duration of the Free Play Days event, it is highly unlikely that a single player can complete both games entirely before the free access expires.

Pricing and Discount Offers Post-Event

Players who wish to retain access to these games after November 29, 2026, can purchase them at significant discounts. Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus is currently offered at a ninety percent discount on the Xbox store. The recently released sequel to that title is also available with a fifteen percent reduction in price.

Little Rocket Lab is being sold at a thirty percent discount during and immediately following the promotional period. These reduced prices provide a cost-effective option for fans who want to continue their playthroughs without paying full retail price. The discounts are expected to remain active for a short period after the free trial ends.

Service Details and Subscription Costs

Xbox Game Pass continues to operate with a large user base of approximately thirty-five million subscribers. The service supports concurrent play across multiple devices. Standard subscriptions allow two accounts to play simultaneously, while Friends and Family plans support up to four simultaneous accounts.

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Streaming capabilities on the platform support resolutions up to 1440p. The service is compatible with a wide range of hardware including Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, Windows PCs, ROG Xbox Ally devices, Android and iOS mobile devices, Samsung and LG smart TVs, Meta Quest headsets, and web browsers.

Monthly subscription fees vary by tier. The Essential plan is priced at $9.99 per month. The Premium tier costs $14.99 monthly. The Ultimate package is available for $29.99 per month. Annual membership codes are occasionally available through specific retailers, offering a different payment structure for long-term subscribers.