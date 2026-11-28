Digital Extremes confirmed this week that Warframe: Tau will officially be released on December 9, along with a few more updates.

Digital Extremes confirmed this week that Warframe: Tau will officially be released on December 9, along with a few more updates. Warframe: Tau launches December 9, bringing the ringed city of Fornax, three linked social hubs, and new mission content.

Warframe: Tau adds Racket, Mayhem, remixed mission types, new Tau damage combos, and Steel Path Hokra mini-bosses. Kullervo Prime Access arrives with Kullervo Prime, Rauta Prime, and Vitrica Prime, with free gameplay and market options.

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Warframe also gets new TennoGen cosmetics, a Dec. 10 Game Awards Caliban drop, and 2027 TennoCon ticket details.heading into the update about all the content on the way, along with new community events, a Game Awards Twitch drop, and Kullervo Prime accessDock on the ringed city of Fornax and discover Warframe's first interconnected social hub system full of various characters and vendors to meet. Travel seamlessly between three different hubs, either on foot in a scenic Night Walk to gather resources, or ride the Ringway Network in a car mini-game.