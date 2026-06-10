Warehouse roof collapse injures scaffolder; two firms fined over £80,000

A 26‑year‑old scaffolder fell twenty feet through an almost invisible skylight at a West Yorkshire warehouse, suffering serious injuries. Investigations found serious safety failures by Clover Access Systems and subcontractor STM360, leading to combined fines of more than £80,000.

A tragic accident at a warehouse in Keighley, West Yorkshire, highlighted serious shortcomings in construction safety and resulted in substantial penalties for two firms. In January 2025, James Cranswick, a 26‑year‑old scaffolder employed by Clover Access Systems Limited, was tasked with installing temporary edge protection on a roof that spanned a busy distribution centre for alcoholic beverages and soft drinks.

While carrying a load of materials across the roof, he stepped onto a section of cladding that functioned as an 'invisible' skylight - a fragile, corrugated panel that offered no support. The panel gave way, and Cranswick plunged approximately twenty feet through the opening onto a concrete floor below.

CCTV footage captured the moment he fell out of view, striking the floor with enough force to bounce off a metal stacker and become entangled in a jumble of poles and debris. The video shows him rolling on the ground, clutching his left leg, wincing in pain and crying for assistance. Within fifteen seconds, three co‑workers in orange high‑visibility jackets rushed to his side, but his injuries were already severe.

He suffered a broken arm, a fractured leg and multiple head lacerations. HSE officials later described him as 'lucky to be alive', noting that the impact could easily have been fatal. In the wake of the incident, the Health and Safety Executive opened a formal investigation to determine how such an avoidable fall could occur.

Inspectors found that both Clover Access Systems Limited and the subcontractor responsible for roof maintenance, STM360 Limited, had failed to plan, manage and monitor the work adequately. No risk assessments had been carried out for the presence of fragile roof elements, and no protective measures-such as guardrails, safety nets or clear signage-were in place to prevent a worker from stepping onto the skylight.

The investigation also revealed that the skylight was almost invisible to the workforce; the cladding blended with the surrounding roof surface, and no warnings or visual cues were provided. The HSE concluded that the companies had breached statutory duties to ensure a safe working environment and to protect employees from known hazards associated with roof work. Leeds Magistrates Court heard the case on 4 June, imposing a total fine of £80,300 on the two firms.

Clover Access Systems Limited was fined £26,000 plus £2,866 in costs and has since entered liquidation. STM360 Limited received a £53,300 fine and was ordered to pay £3,167 in costs. During sentencing, HSE Inspector Shauna Halstead emphasized that the fall was entirely preventable and that guidance exists to help companies manage risks related to fragile surfaces. She warned that the regulator will not hesitate to take enforcement action when employers allow workers to operate in unsafe conditions.

The incident serves as a stark reminder to the construction and maintenance sectors that vigilance, thorough risk assessment and appropriate protective measures are non‑negotiable when working at heights or on delicate structures





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