Ward 3 cooling and resource center now open

Tucson's Ward 3 cooling center is open, offering meals, essentials, and support services Mon.–Fri., 1–5 p.m.

TUCSON, Ariz. — The City of Tucson's Ward 3 cooling center on Grant Road is now open for anyone who needs support during the hot summer months, offering far more than just a place to escape the heat.

Now in its fourth summer, the center — run by St. Francis Community Services — serves as a one-stop shop for community members in need, providing meals, water, essential supply bags, activities, and connections to a wide range of support services. Angela Murphy, the SFCS cooling center manager, said the center is designed to meet people wherever they are.

"Not only do we have lunches and water, space to cool off and rest, we also have partnerships throughout the community for substance use treatment, medical support, housing. If you need to have your housing assessment done, you can get that done here," Murphy said.

"If you're seeking other services to escape domestic violence or exploitative circumstances, we also have those resources as well. " She thanks Councilmember Kevin Dahl for opening up his office to the community in need. "We are so fortunate to have him. They actually got us a fridge this year.

We're going to be able to offer salads every day as well, so we have not only a vegetarian option, but also something a little healthier than just a sandwich or the standard fare that that you see at some of the other sites," Murphy explained. The center is up and running thanks to SFCS. Shawn Milligan, director of operations for SFCS, said funding was tight heading into this summer but the organization made it work.

"This is all funded through grants that we get. We were kind of a little low on grants this year, but we got enough to make it happen again," Milligan said. He says SFCS also runs a food pantry located at 3550 N. 1st Ave. Ste. 260.

Open Tuesdays 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Thursdays and Saturdays 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. "We're choice food pantry so people get to come in and choose the items that they want to take. We are able to stock shelves being a program called Feeding America which we go and reclaim the food from Walmart, Natural Grocers, and then also through the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona," Milligan said.

Murphy's motivation to run the center is deeply personal and wants everyone who walks in those doors to know, they matter.

"I show up in the way that I wish people had been able to show up for me when I was on the streets, when I was being trafficked, when I was addicted to drugs, when I'd lost everything, including myself," Murphy said. "So I show up and whoever's in front of me, that's who the most important person is that day.

" Murphy said the center is open to everyone in the Tucson community — not just those experiencing homelessness — and dogs are welcome too. "Maybe you locked yourself out. Maybe your AC quit working, or if you just want to connect with your neighbors, come on in, sign in, and we'll find somewhere for you to fit," Murphy said. The Ward 3 cooling center is open Monday through Friday from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m at 1510 E. Grant Road.

The entrance is on the backside of the building. Murphy said they plan on running the center through the middle of September. Some of the resources that will be present on designated days are: SFCS, CODAC, El Rio Health, City of Tucson Multi-Displinary Outreach Team , Our Family Services, and Southern Arizona Against Slavery . If you would like to donate to SFCS, visit their website to learn more.

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