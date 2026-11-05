War Secretary Hegseth Faces Impeachment Vote Amid GOP Midterm Losses

House Republicans plan to vote on impeaching War Secretary Pete Hegseth next week following midterm losses. The Iran war and tariffs drove voters away from the GOP, creating bipartisan pressure on the Pentagon chief.

House Republicans are preparing to introduce a privileged resolution to impeach War Secretary Pete Hegseth as Congress reconvenes next week. This move follows historic midterm election losses that handed Democrats control of the House and exposed deep voter dissatisfaction with the Republican Party. The timing coincides with the return of legislators from a election cycle where the war in Iran and tariff policies severely damaged GOP fortunes.

Privileged Resolution Mechanics and Timeline

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., intends to file the privileged resolution to force a vote on impeachment if Hegseth does not resign first. This legislative mechanism allows lawmakers to bypass majority party opposition and demand a vote on legislation within two legislative days. While most such resolutions die on a procedural vote to table the bill, several Republicans believe this measure will succeed due to the current political climate.

Also read Iraq War veteran blames Iran war for GOP midterm losses, warns on MAGA future

The procedure requires a vote on the bill itself after the initial tabling attempt. With the Republican majority described as razor-thin, the absence of even a few lawmakers could determine the outcome. Some GOP members suggest that defeated candidates may not return for the final two months of the year, further shrinking the voting base needed to block the impeachment.

War in Iran Drives Voter Backlash

Election data indicates that the conflict in Iran was a primary driver of voters turning against the GOP during the midterm elections. Projections show that the war, combined with controversial tariff policies, eroded support in key districts. Vice President JD Vance attributed some of these losses to the Iran war, while President Donald Trump acknowledged the political impact but maintained that military action was necessary.

Advertisement

The Democratic surge nearly flipped deep-red House seats without the need for extensive television advertising. This quiet but significant shift in the political landscape has intensified scrutiny on administration officials. Analysts note that the blue wave swallowed some of the nation's most conservative states, exposing close calls for Republican incumbents.

White House Response and Internal Tensions

President Donald Trump publicly stated that he believes Hegseth is doing a good job. However, reports from within the White House suggest simmering discontent among senior staff. One official implied that the political landscape would have been different without the Iran war and predicted that lawmakers would hold Hegseth accountable in the lame-duck session.

White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis dismissed the impeachment threat as sham investigations driven by radical left policies. She stated that the President is willing to work with anyone to deliver victories for Americans but criticized Democrats for politicizing the process. Another official warned against abuse of power through subpoenas and investigations, asserting continued control over federal powers.

Pentagon Stance and Political Outlook

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell rejected rumors that Trump plans to remove Hegseth from his position. Parnell affirmed that the Secretary will not back down from partisan points or phony investigations. He emphasized that the Department of War follows the law and that Hegseth will continue to defend the Constitution and support troops.

Advertisement

Despite the internal friction, the majority of House Republicans are expected to oppose the impeachment resolution. Many remain skeptical of the charges, even as anger over the midterm losses mounts. The situation highlights the complex dynamic between electoral accountability and executive loyalty in the current Congress.