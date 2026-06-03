War Robots Becomes Free on PlayStation Without Subscription as Part of Days of Play Promotion

Sony has released the popular mech shooter War Robots as a free download for all PlayStation users, bypassing the usual PlayStation Plus requirement. This move is part of the Days of Play promotion, offering over 2000 deals alongside the game's launch. The title supports 6v6 PvP, features extensive customization, and holds a 4-star rating on the PS Store. Note that this is the original mobile port, not the Unreal Engine 5 remake Frontiers.

PlayStation Plus members have experienced ongoing frustrations in recent years, marked by several price hikes across all membership tiers, the latest of which occurred this past May, raising costs for monthly and quarterly subscriptions.

In response, Sony has sought to justify these increases by expanding member benefits, notably introducing a wave of over 40 new free games for qualifying subscribers. While regular free game additions are now part of the subscription package, it remains rare for Sony to release a title free to all PlayStation users without any Plus requirement.

That changes today with the arrival of War Robots, a highly-rated multiplayer mech shooter now available to download and keep forever via the PS Store. As of May 27, any PlayStation owner can grab this free-to-play title, which will particularly appeal to fans of mech combat games such as Armored Core, MechWarrior, or Titanfall. The game operates as a free download with an active internet connection required for online play, supporting intense 6v6 player-versus-player matches with up to 12 participants.

War Robots boasts a roster of over 50 distinct robots, each with unique designs and abilities, allowing players to tailor their loadouts with customizable weapons, suits, pilots, and drones to suit varied playstyles and strategies. Core gameplay revolves around forming or joining clans, coordinating with allied Mechs, and battling opposing clans across diverse maps and locations.

Consumer reception has been strongly positive thus far; on the PlayStation Store, the title holds an average of 4 out of 5 stars, with nearly 70% of ratings being the full 5 stars. It is critical to distinguish this release from War Robots: Frontiers. The PlayStation version is a port of the original mobile game launched in 2014, whereas Frontiers constitutes a full remake built in Unreal Engine 5.

Both versions are free to download on the PlayStation Store and deliver comparable, fast-paced mech combat experiences. This complimentary release is part of Sony's broader "Days of Play" promotional campaign, which does not require a PlayStation Plus membership. The promotion coincides with the recent State of Play event and encompasses over two thousand discounts and limited-time offers. Gamers are encouraged to explore these deals before they expire.

Additional metadata listed includes an original release date of June 29, 2010 and original MSRP values for PlayStation Plus tiers: $59.99 for Essential, $99.99 for Extra, and $119.99 for Premium, each on an annual basis. The news also references associated platforms such as the App Store and PlayStation Store





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