War of the Dragon Tabletop Game Launches Next Year Based on Wheel of Time

Dire Wolf Digital releases War of the Dragon, a board game adaptation of Robert Jordan's series that raised $1.1 million on Kickstarter.

War of the Dragon: The Wheel of Time is set to launch next year as the first official tabletop board game adaptation of Robert Jordan's epic fantasy book series. Developed and published by Dire Wolf Digital, this ambitious project successfully raised $1.1 million on KickStarter, establishing itself as one of the most successful funding campaigns in the history of the platform.

Development History and Funding Success

Creator Mike Mihealsick revealed that the concept for the board game adaptation had been developing in his mind for a long time due to his personal devotion to the intellectual property. Since 2018, Mihealsick has collaborated with Ryan Schoon to search for a way to encapsulate the entire saga into a single box that delivers an epic and weird experience stuffed with narrative depth.

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As independent designers, Mihealsick and Schoon faced significant challenges finding a publisher willing to accept their pitch while also securing the rights to the literary series. The overlap between publishers interested in their design and those capable of licensing the franchise was vanishingly small, leading to numerous dead ends during the search.

The turning point arrived when Mihealsick and Schoon discovered that Dire Wolf Digital held the necessary rights. Upon reaching out, they secured a license that covered the full literary saga, a breakthrough that finally allowed the team to move forward with their vision for a comprehensive game adaptation.

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Inspiration From Top Genre Benchmarks

Collaborators Ryan Schoon and Andy Clautice explicitly stated that the game draws mechanical inspiration from industry titans such as War of the Ring and Star Wars: Rebellion. Clautice described War of the Ring as the benchmark for the grand style of board gaming, noting that it successfully creates an epic, shared experience between opponents that includes the satisfaction of conquering a continent.

Schoon identified both War of the Ring and Star Wars: Rebellion as the primary touch points for the new project. He praised those titles for providing a sandbox environment where specific moments from the source stories may or may not unfold in the same way during each play session, a dynamic that fans of those games will likely appreciate.

Although the mechanical structure of War of the Dragon differs from its inspirations, the developers believe that capturing even a fraction of the magic found in those celebrated games could position the new release as one of the best in the space. The team aims to replicate the engaging strategic depth that made their predecessors so beloved by the global tabletop community.

Franchise Legacy and Future Outlook

The Wheel of Time franchise, originally created by Robert Jordan and later completed by Brandon Sanderson, centers on the cyclical struggle between Light and Shadow. This sprawling epic fantasy narrative is anchored by the prophesied Dragon Reborn and features a richly woven world of magic, politics, and myth that has captivated readers worldwide.

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The intellectual property has previously expanded into a television series that premiered its first episode on November 19, 2021. The show features a cast including Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Zoe Robins, and Madeleine Madden, further cementing the brand's presence across multiple entertainment mediums beyond the original novels.

With the game scheduled for release next year, the developers remain focused on ensuring that the final product meets the high expectations set by the initial funding success. If the design phase proceeds smoothly, War of the Dragon aims to satisfy the dedicated fan base that has supported the series through decades of literary history and recent screen adaptations.