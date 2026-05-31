War Movies that Don't Get the Attention They Deserve

Though these praiseworthy war movies don't get the attention they deserve, they are some of the best films in the genre. War has always enthralled audiences, and the horrific spectacle of violent conflict continues to entertain.

The best war movies simultaneously capture their respective conflicts on a large and small scale. They examine the human side of war and resist the glorification of battle.

However, many great war movies are pure action cinema, which is good for entertainment purposes. Because so many war movies have been made in the last 100 years, plenty have faded into the background and are nearly forgotten by moviegoers. There are praiseworthy forgotten films going all the way back to the 1950s, and the trend continues into the modern day.

This list of war films plumbs the depths of bygone cinema, and pulls out examples that deserve more attention than they receive at the moment. 10 Tigerland (2000), A Midnight Clear (1992), The Big Red One (1980), Casualties Of War (1989), The Beast (1988)





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War Movies Praiseworthy Forgotten Films Tigerland (2000)

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