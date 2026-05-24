War Movies: Past, Present, and Future

Describes the evolution of war movies and ranking 7 World War II movies by Rotten Tomatoes, discusses the importance of war movies for future generations, and introduces a modern war movie.

John Heffron, John Henry Kurtz, C. Thomas Howell, Kevin Conway, Jeff Daniels, Brian Pohanka, Ken Burns, Dale Fetzer, Jack Thompsen, (seated l-r): David Jurgella and Brian Mallon in Gettysburg (a war movie).

War movies have been around for almost as long as Hollywood has been making films. And each generation of filmmakers has been adding their own sensibilities to the genre. There are now so many war movies that even some of the best in the genre have gotten lost in the shuffle. Out of our five picks, only two are World War II movies.

The rest were born out of other real-life conflicts. With each year, there are fewer people who lived or fought through World War II. When they pass, films will be one of the only media keeping their stories alive for new generations to discover. Watch With Us recently rounded up the seven best World War II movies and ranked them by their Rotten Tomatoes.

That’s why this movie has a runtime of over four hours. But Turner ultimately made the right call. In the spirit of that holiday, the only war movies appropriate for Memorial Day are those that acknowledge the high cost of war for the ) are bored out of their minds until they discover a map that may lead to millions of gold bars stolen from Kuwait by Iraqi forces.

The men recognize that this is their best chance to get rich from their time in the Gulf, and they go AWOL to retrieve the fortune for themselves. They soon find themselves in the middle of a conflict between Iraqi rebels and the soldiers loyal to the regime. Archie and his guys can either escape with their gold or their souls, but not both.

They need to choose what’s really important to them, and how far they’re willing to go for it. War movies have been around for almost as long as the art of cinema itself. But few films actually convey what it’s really like to wage war. Warfare proved to be a rare exception when it debuted in theaters earlier this year.

Co-directors Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza pulled off such a stunning film that conveyed the horrors of warfare. With so many great performers to keep an eye on, it’s almost impossible to predict which ones will actually see their escape through to its completion





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Movies & Videos History Ongoing War Movies Hollywood Filmmakers Rotten Tomatoes Memorial Day Real-Life Conflicts Wagering War World War II Vietnam War Gulf War Kuwait Iraqi Rebels Horror Of Warfare Stunning Film Great Performers Future Generations Hollywood Art

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