War Masterpieces Through the Ages

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Over the course of the last four decades, filmmakers around the world have gifted cinephiles with some of the greatest films that the war genre has ever seen.

From slow-burning anti-war masterpieces like Thin Red Line to war biopics like Pianist, these movies are the peak of what this genre is capable of achieving. From 1986 to the present, we've had war movies that show war as hell through their showstopping combat sequences; war movies that explore the irrational nature of war through an arthouse tone; and war movies which show that it's not only Hollywood that excels in this genre.

These movies are about as close as a film can possibly come to true perfection, proof that modern cinema has more to offer than it's often given credit for. A standout among these is The Zone of Interest (2023), a slow-burning and thought-provoking masterpiece that deliberately designed to be boring to subvert the common criticism that war movies often rely on combat scenes to make war seem thrilling. 10 Another masterwork is The Thin Red Line (1998) Terrence Malick is a bit of an acquired taste, his highly abstract and philosophically moody style alienating most audiences that aren't used to the way arthouse films tend to flow.

Even still, he's an absolute master of his craft. Who, if not a master filmmaker, could have possibly made The Thin Red Line, one of the most powerful anti-war movies ever made. With its incredibly stacked cast, its boldly philosophical approach to its story, Thin Red Line is exactly what anyone familiar with Malick would expect from a war film made by him.

It's a slow-burn that's definitely not for everyone, but patient viewers will be treated to one of the most beautiful, profoundly resonant anti-war masterpieces ever made. A work of art that highlights the contradiction between war's destructive nature and the beauty of the natural world. 9 Stanley Kubrick, regarded by many as the greatest filmmaker that's ever lived, was a hugely versatile artist who dipped his toes in many genres over the course of his career.

One that he kept coming back to, however, was the war genre. His penultimate film, Full Metal Jacket (1987), feels like the perfect culmination of Kubrick's work across the war genre. It's one of the best American war movies ever made, a diptych that masterfully contrasts its two halves - one, a boot camp manufacturing killing machines, the other, the actual ever-dehumanizing war - to really show the senselessness of the Vietnam War and war as a whole.

Impeccably acted, visually striking, flawlessly paced, and with an airtight structure, it's undoubtedly one of the greatest Vietnam War films in history. 8 Au revoir les enfants is an autobiographical film directed by Louis Malle, one of the greatest French filmmakers of all time, following his experiences in the Catholic boarding school of Père Jacques, a French priest who attempted to shelter Jewish children during the Holocaust. It's one of the best international coming-of-age movies ever made, considreed one of the most important films of all time by the Vatican.

This is no traditional war film but a deeply moving portrait of the vulnerability and innocence of youth and war's destruction of childhood. Profoundly complex, emotionally stirring, and imbued with an unsurprisingly intimate feel from start to finish, this masterpiece is proof of just how powerful of a vehicle the cinematic medium can be for autobiographies. 7 Steven Spielberg, the father of blockbusters and the most important popcorn filmmaker in history, is also perfectly capable of making more serious, elevated art.

Case in point: Saving Private Ryan (1998), one of the most universally acclaimed war movies of all time. Spielberg deliberately wanted to make as one of the most authentic war films of all time. He succeeded what follows the opening D-Day landing sequence is a film whose relentless pacing and violent brutality never let up.

Renewing academic interest in World War II going into the turn of the century, Saving Private Ryan showed just how soul-shaking the war genre could be in the environment of big-studio 90s Hollywood. A defining moment in war movie history.





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