War Machine Drops From Netflix Top 10 After Over 135 Million Views

Alan Ritchson's War Machine earned over 135 million views but fell out of Netflix's Top 10 global list after 137 days despite its strong March debut performance.

Alan Ritchson has secured his position as a leading action star following the streaming success of War Machine on Netflix. The sci-fi thriller, directed by Neil Marshall, debuted globally in March 2026. It garnered over 135 million views within its first 90 days. This performance placed the film inside Netflix's all-time most-watched movies ranking.

War Machine Viewership Milestones

The film achieved 135 million views during its initial three-month run. This data confirmed its status as one of the most-watched Netflix titles of the entire year. Ritchson's portrayal of a soldier in a future conflict drove significant audience engagement. The movie remains a standout entry in the platform's current catalog.

Also read Netflix Renews Virgin River for Season 9 as War Machine Sequel Announced

Exit From Top 10 Global Rankings

War Machine recently dropped out of Netflix's Top 10 global list. It currently sits at 137 days on the platform since its March release. The film no longer qualifies for the list because it lacks viewership in a single country. This exit confirms it will not reach the 150-day milestone for the Top 10 in 2026.

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Ritchson Dominates Streaming This Year

Alan Ritchson currently holds multiple major streaming positions. He stars in Reacher on Prime Video, which returns for Season 5. Season 6 has already been confirmed for the hit series. He also appeared in Motor City and Runner on VOD platforms. His presence drives substantial viewership across competing services.

Reacher Spinoff And Future Projects

Ritchson will appear in Neagley, a new Reacher spinoff. This series explores characters from the established universe. He continues to build his brand in the action genre. Recent roles include War Machine and the VOD releases. His trajectory marks a significant rise in Hollywood prominence.