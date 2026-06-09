War Machine Climbs Netflix All-Time Charts, Surpasses The Gray Man

Alan Ritchson's sci-fi thriller War Machine has become the ninth most-watched movie in Netflix history with 139.9 million views, surpassing Ryan Gosling's The Gray Man. The film continues to gain momentum as Ritchson solidifies his status as a top action star.

Alan Ritchson 's War Machine keeps firing on all cylinders, cementing its place in Netflix history. The sci-fi thriller, which stars Ritchson as a genetically enhanced soldier on a mission to stop a rogue artificial intelligence, has officially become the ninth most-watched movie on the streaming platform of all time.

With 139.9 million views, according to Netflix's latest ranking, War Machine has surpassed Ryan Gosling's The Gray Man, which held the tenth position with 139.3 million views. This milestone is particularly remarkable given that the film only debuted a few weeks ago, indicating strong word-of-mouth and repeat viewership. The updated tally represents a slight increase from the previously reported 139 million views, suggesting that War Machine continues to attract audiences even as newer releases compete for attention.

The film's success underscores the growing popularity of Ritchson, who has become a household name through his role as Jack Reacher in Prime Video's adaptation of Lee Child's novels. Combining detective work with physical prowess, Ritchson's Reacher has drawn millions of subscribers to Amazon's service, and now his foray into sci-fi is proving equally lucrative for Netflix.

War Machine's plot, which involves a soldier grappling with his own humanity while battling a tech conglomerate's deadly creation, has resonated with viewers seeking high-octane action and thought-provoking themes. Critics have praised the film's visual effects and Ritchson's performance, noting that he brings a rare mix of vulnerability and intensity to the role. The movie also benefits from a strong supporting cast, including Mary Elizabeth Winstead as a rogue scientist and Pablo Schreiber as a ruthless corporate executive.

Directed by Patrick Hughes, known for The Hitman's Bodyguard, War Machine delivers relentless action sequences and a twist ending that has sparked discussions online. Its climb up Netflix's all-time list is a testament to the power of streaming original content and the appeal of star-driven blockbusters.

Moreover, 2026 has been a banner year for sci-fi films on Netflix, with titles like Project Hail Mary, Iron Lung, and Mercy also performing well. War Machine's success adds to this momentum, proving that audiences crave intelligent, adrenaline-fueled stories that challenge conventional genre boundaries. As the film continues to rack up views, it may even climb higher on the all-time list, potentially overtaking other hits like Red Notice or Don't Look Up.

For now, Ritchson's War Machine stands as a triumphant example of how a streaming release can capture the global imagination and redefine what it means to be a blockbuster in the digital age. The film's journey from a developing story to a record-breaking phenomenon is a reminder that in the world of streaming, success can come swiftly and decisively.

As more viewers discover War Machine, its legacy will only grow, solidifying Ritchson's status as a leading action star and proving that sci-fi remains a vital force in entertainment





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Alan Ritchson War Machine Netflix Streaming Records Sci-Fi Movies

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