BrotherWise Games is developing War for Roshar, a Stormlight Archive board game with a Kickstarter delivery target of November 2027 and a $90 tier.

BrotherWise Games has announced War for Roshar, a tabletop war game set in the world of Brandon Sanderson's best-selling Stormlight Archive series. The company published a press statement on its website confirming that it is expanding the Cosmere universe into board gaming. The Cosmere is Sanderson's broad fantasy universe, which also includes the Mistborn series.

The announcement marks a new step for the Cosmere beyond books and screen projects. Because the Stormlight Archive has drawn growing attention from fans, BrotherWise is positioning War for Roshar as a strategic war game that lets players command armies and heroes on the planet Roshar, the harsh, alien world at the center of the series.

Also read Russian warship sinks off Libya as suspected Ukrainian strikes take war beyond Black Sea

How War for Roshar Gameplay Works on Roshar

War for Roshar is an eight-round board game that can be played one-on-one, three-vs-one, or in teams of two. According to BrotherWise, each round is punctuated by a raging Highstorm or Everstorm, the monumental storms that define the setting.

During a turn, players fight on multiple fronts at once. The company says they can upgrade their leaders, deploy units, play Stormlight-powered action cards, win neutral nations to their side, and fight to control territory.

Advertisement

The central objective is to claim strategic Oathgates while also working to score secondary objectives every round. BrotherWise states that the game offers multiple paths to victory, but all of them depend on careful management of heroes and armies in a rapidly evolving warscape.

Designer John and CEO Chris O'Neal Describe the Game

BrotherWise CEO Chris O'Neal said that War for Roshar captures the scale of the action in the books. He credited a designer named John with creating a game that lets players take heroic actions with the main characters of the books.

O'Neal added that the design also lets players influence the strategic state of the board through armies and diplomacy. In his view, the mix of personal heroics and broader strategy is what sets the game apart from typical war games.

O'Neal directed his remarks at two groups: dedicated Stormlight fans and players who simply enjoy strategic war games. He said that both audiences should consider the game a must-see release.

Kickstarter Launch, Price and Expected Delivery Date

War for Roshar will not go straight to retail, and instead relies on a Kickstarter campaign to meet its initial goals and any additional objectives the company sets. The Kickstarter launch page is now live.

Advertisement

The campaign lists an expected delivery date of November 2027. The pledge tier that will secure a copy of the game is priced at $90.

Backers who want a copy will therefore need to commit to the campaign rather than waiting for a standard store release, and the November 2027 timeline gives fans a fixed date to plan around.

Apple TV+ Adaptation and Stormlight Archive Characters

Stormlight Archive fans have another adaptation to watch for, as an Apple TV+ series based on the books is also in development. The first season is set to consist of ten episodes.

The Stormlight Archive was created by Brandon Sanderson, and its story centers on characters including Kaladin Stormblessed, Shallan Davar, Dalinar Kholin, Adolin Kholin, Jasnah Kholin, Szeth-son-son-Vallano, and Navani Kholin. The board game's focus on heroic actions with the main characters ties the tabletop release directly to these figures.