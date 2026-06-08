War divides Lebanese opinions on Hezbollah

The renewed war with Israel has divided opinions on Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group, as Isobel Yeung found while reporting in Lebanon.

The renewed war with Israel has divided opinions on Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group, as Isobel Yeung found while reporting in Lebanon. The renewed war with Israel has divided opinions on Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group, as Isobel Yeung found while reporting in Lebanon.

The Trump administration projected the US-Iran war would be over in weeks shortly after it began February 28, but it has now stretched to 100 days. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told CNN's Frederik Pleitgen what he believes are the"sticking points" and the"main problem" of negotiating a peace deal with the United States. CNN operates in Iran only with the permission of the government but maintains full editorial control of its reports.

At least one person was killed and several wounded in Kochav Yair in central Israel, according to emergency responders. Police said they were investigating the shooting as a suspected terror attack after they"neutralized" the suspect. An Israeli security source said the suspect was a Palestinian citizen of Israel from Tayibe, an Arab town just north of Kochav Yair. CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reports.wounding multiple Palestinians.

In Huwara, an Israeli soldier joined Israeli settlers who infiltrated the town and wounded at least nine Palestinians. Israeli soldiers also opened fire on a civilian vehicle in Hebron, killing a 7-month old baby. The Israeli military said the incidents are under review. CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reports.

Local authorities have estimated 1.2 million people packed into Madrid's city center to watch Pope Leo XIV lead Sunday Mass. CNN's Christopher Lamb reportsMexico City sports fans turned out to break the Guinness World Record for the largest human wave ever performed. Thousands of people gathered along one of the major avenues to help break the record. Search and rescue volunteers in Japan have found the body of 20-year-old James “Weston” Higginbotham who went missing during a family vacation.

The Auburn University student was found dead on Saturday outside Kyoto, his family said in a social media post. Police have told CNN the cause of death is still under investigation. CNN’s Hanako Montgomery reports.





cnni / 🏆 326. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hezbollah Appears Emboldened as US and Israel Launch War with IranHezbollah, once considered defeated, has made a comeback following the US and Israel's decision to attack Iran, with the group's morale reportedly high and its resistance rationale revitalized.

Read more »

Pope Leo says war with Iran is not a 'just war'Pope Leo XIV said the war in Iran does not qualify as a 'just war' according to Catholic teaching, while answering questions by journalists aboard the papal plane for his six-day visit to Spain.

Read more »

Israel hits Beirut's suburbs in retaliatory attack against HezbollahThe attack comes after Hezbollah struck Israel's military with fighter drones, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

Read more »

Hezbollah's secret 'kill, wound and maim' bomb network exposed as Israel strikes BeirutIsrael launched retaliatory airstrikes on Hezbollah command centers in Beirut after rockets were fired into northern Israel, marking a major escalation.

Read more »